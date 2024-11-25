Relias: Pairing FX Design Group’s Ingenuity and Ikan’s PoE Lighting Technology

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A brand’s character is more than just its color palette and accents. Visually cohesive tonal messaging is an important factor in establishing a brand’s connection to its audience and emphasizing its trustworthiness. Relias , the trusted education and workforce enablement partner to 12,000 healthcare and human services organizations and 4.5 million caregivers, wanted a production studio that not only enforced its brand authority, but also retained its voice and presentational style in order to set the correct and desired tone for their video projects."Our accredited, award-winning content is made in-house, and we often had to film course content on location out of sheer necessity. This presented a host of logistical, acoustical, and visual challenges. We needed a company to help us create fully functional, home-care film sets that would meet all our specifications — that’s where FX came in."– AJ Klingenmaier, Director of Educational Technology, ReliasTo achieve Relias’ vision, FX Creative Director Kevin Vickers distilled their needs down to core components:“[Relias] wanted to convey a sense of familiarity with their production space; a recognizable environment that you feel like you’ve been in before. Hominess without tackiness. They also wanted consistency, not only in the set elements and design, but also in the way that each area of the studio was lit.”Relias ultimately chose a studio design that meets their production needs and allows for maximum flexibility. The four-section production environment has three hard-set “locations” which replicate areas of a common household, plus one larger multi-use space which can also be a home area or repurposed for entirely different looks. In combination with a green screen area, the facility offers a plethora of recording applications to cover the wide array of Relias’ multimedia endeavors.To achieve consistency in the studio’s lighting, FX’s lighting design team harnessed the power of Ikan ’s Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) instruments.“We’re excited that our valued partner, FX Design, chose our LBX8-POE lights for the Relias project,” remarked Ikan CEO James Tian. “What sets our broadcast PoE lights apart is that they use a single Cat6 cable to both control and power the lights, streamlining the installation process. Additionally, these lights are low-voltage, making them safe to operate and ideal for ceiling grid installations without requiring permits for new AC outlets.”The game-changing technology of Ikan’s PoE gave FX’s designers the perfect combination of professional-grade functionality and low-heat, high-efficiency instruments – perfect for the ceiling height and spatial constraints of Relias’ facility.“The sets, including a kitchen with design styles from decades ago, accurately reflect settings our healthcare learners may work in and have made the filming process exponentially more efficient, all while improving the quality and authenticity of our stories.”– AJ Klingenmaier, Director of Educational Technology, ReliasThe innovative abilities of FX Design Group paired with Ikan’s powerful lighting technology continue to generate great success in the world of corporate video production and broadcast set design.For project inquiries, contact FX Design Group at:contactus@fxgroup.tv407.877.9600and Ikan International at:sales@ikancorp.com713.581.6037For more information on the educational and training services of Relias, visit www.relias.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.