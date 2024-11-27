Todd 'TJ' Stein Announces Bid for District Leader in AD76, Part A in 2025

Photo of Candidate Todd "TJ" Stein

Upper East Side Advocate Todd "TJ" Stein Launches Campaign to Champion Progressive Values and Community Solutions

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Todd "TJ" Stein, a dedicated community advocate, Democratic Party activist, and current member of Community Board 8, is thrilled to announce his candidacy for District Leader in New York’s Assembly District 76, Part A. With a proven record of championing local causes and advocating for fair representation, TJ Stein is ready to re-enter the race to serve and empower the community.Having previously run for this position, TJ Stein’s campaign is built on a foundation of resilience and a renewed commitment to addressing the issues that matter most to residents of the Upper East Side. “I am inspired by the people of this district, and I believe we deserve leadership that is accessible, inclusive, and bold. My campaign will focus on uniting our community, strengthening our Democratic values, and fighting for the resources and representation we need,” TJ Stein stated.A Proven AdvocateTJ Stein’s deep roots in the community and extensive experience in advocacy make them uniquely qualified to serve as District Leader. As a caregiver for aging parents and an advocate for “Aging in Place,” TJ Stein has firsthand knowledge of the challenges many residents face. His involvement in passing a resolution for Fair Pay for Home Care highlights his ability to turn personal challenges into meaningful action.TJ Stein has also worked tirelessly to build bridges between grassroots organizations and elected officials, hosting political fundraisers and creating spaces for dialogue on pressing local and national issues.A Vision for ChangeTJ Stein’s platform focuses on several key priorities:Strengthening Local Democracy: Increasing transparency and participation within the Democratic Party and ensuring that every voice in the community is heard.Advocating for Seniors: Building on his work with the Four Freedoms Democratic Club’s Seniors Working Group and championing initiatives like Fair Pay for Home Care, TJ Stein aims to support aging residents and caregivers in the district.Enhancing Public Transit and Accessibility: As an active member of the Community Board 8 Transportation Committee, TJ Stein is committed to addressing transit challenges and advocating for safer, more accessible streets.Fostering Civic Engagement: Creating opportunities for residents to get involved in local government, ensuring a robust pipeline of community leaders.Championing Fair Elections: Continuing efforts to ensure fair election practices and advocating for reforms like eliminating unnecessary barriers on election paperwork, an issue previously raised with the Board of Elections.A Call to Action“This campaign isn’t just about me. It’s about us—the community. Together, we can build a brighter future for District 76, Part A. I’m calling on all residents to join this movement, share his ideas, and be part of the change,” TJ Stein said.TJ Stein invites supporters and community members to learn more about TJ Stein’s vision and how to get involved, visit toddjstein.com or @toddjnyc and by email todd@toddjstein.comAbout Todd "TJ" SteinTodd "TJ" Stein is a longtime resident of the Upper East Side and an active member of the Four Freedoms Democratic Club. As a volunteer, advocate, and former candidate, TJ Stein has consistently demonstrated a passion for service and a commitment to uplifting the community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.