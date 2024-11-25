DNREC Begins Emergency Dredging Project Restoring Beach North of Indian River Inlet

Beachgoers Cautioned Access to Area is Temporarily Prohibited

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has initiated an emergency dredging project to restore the severely eroded beach area north of the Indian River Inlet. The project is necessary to protect critical transportation infrastructure, including Coastal Highway, which serves as an emergency evacuation route.

As part of the dredging and beach nourishment work, the north side beach at Delaware Seashore State Park — a very popular area for surfing and fishing — will be temporarily closed to ensure public safety. DNREC will monitor the situation and work with the contractors to reopen this area when it is deemed to be safe for park visitors and surfers.

The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation also announced pedestrian and bicycle access will be limited from the North Campground to the SR 1 northbound lane. American Disability Act (ADA)-compliant multiuse ramps will be provided at all pedestrian pipeline crossings. However, due to safety considerations, access to the area is discouraged.

For those who disregard closures or safety instructions, the Delaware Natural Resources Police may issue enforcement actions, as these measures are necessary to protect the public and ensure work can proceed safely and efficiently.

The $15 million emergency project comes from funds made available by Governor John Carney and approved by the General Assembly. It will restore thousands of linear feet of eroding shoreline on the north side of the Charles W. Cullen Memorial Bridge, an area that has experienced two dune breaches since March closing portions of the Coastal Highway, an emergency evacuation route.

Up to 380,000 cubic yards of sand from a shoal on the south side of the Indian River Inlet will be dredged and used to rebuild the beach and dune system. Dredged material will be transported via pipeline and screened for munitions and explosives of concern prior to placement on the beach. Sand will be spread and graded to rebuild the dune system to an overall elevation of 16 feet by 25 feet wide.

The beach will be constructed to an elevation of 9.2 feet, or about 7 feet above the average high tide, and width of approximately 100 feet. The final beach width will be determined by the available dredge volume.

“This state-funded dredging project will restore the beach damaged by the August 18 dune breach,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “The first phase of the project will protect vital transportation infrastructure while the Army Corps of Engineers prepares the second phase for 2025. We are very grateful to Senator Carper for his support and the Corps for expediting the permits to address this emergency situation.”

The project has been made possible through expedited permitting by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and a second phase of nourishment work is scheduled for 2025 by USACE to provide the remaining sand to complete the project.

The U.S. Coast Guard has already given notice for mariners to exercise caution and maintain safe distance from the ongoing dredging activity – to include floating and submerged pipelines, the dredge and support vessels in the area of the operation in the Indian River Inlet.

Updates on the project and timelines for reopening the north side beach will be shared as progress is made. For more information, visit de.gov/irnorth.

