Organic Fertilizers Market Performance and Strategic Forecast Insights 2024 - 2032

Organic Fertilizers Market Performance

The global organic fertilizers market is experiencing significant growth due to farmers’ increased focus on agricultural expansion in terms of productivity.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organic Fertilizers Market by Source (Plant, Animal, and Minerals), by Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others), by Form (Dry and Liquid), and by Nutrient Content (Presence of Organic Substance up to 60%, 40% to 60%, and 20% to 40%): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032"𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14536 Market Highlights:The global organic fertilizers market was valued at $9.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $17.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The report emphasizes the increasing demand for sustainable agricultural practices and organic farming, supported by the gradual nutrient release properties of organic fertilizers.Key Drivers & Opportunities:Drivers:- Farmers’ focus on boosting agricultural productivity.- Agriculture's significant contribution to global economies.Opportunities:- Rising demand for organic fertilizers due to consumer preference for organic produce and eco-friendly farming.Restraints:- Climatic challenges affecting agricultural activities.Market Segmentation InsightsBy Source:- Animal-based Organic Fertilizers: Held the largest share (nearly 50%) in 2022. They are highly effective in enhancing crop performance and nutrient management.- Mineral-based Fertilizers: Expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.5%, driven by their natural nutrient-rich properties.By Crop Type:- Cereals & Grains: Dominated with a market share of nearly 60% in 2022 due to the high global consumption.- Fruits & Vegetables: Poised for the fastest CAGR of 6.5%, reflecting the growing health-conscious demand for fresh organic produce.By Nutrient Content:- 20%-40% Organic Substances: Accounted for almost 50% of the market share in 2022, due to their versatility in various farming practices.- Up to 60% Organic Substances: Expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.4%, owing to their efficacy in addressing mineral deficiencies.By Region:- Asia-Pacific: Dominated the market with nearly 60% of the global revenue in 2022, driven by rising population, enhanced farming techniques, and government initiatives. This region is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.3%.Key Market PlayersThe report identifies leading market players, including:- Tata Chemicals Limited- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company- KRIBHCO- Hello Nature International- True Organic Products Inc.- BioSTAR RenewablesThese companies employ strategies like product launches, expansions, collaborations, and joint ventures to strengthen their market positions.Conclusion:Organic fertilizers are vital for sustainable agriculture, providing gradual nutrient release, improving soil structure, and reducing environmental impact. With rising global demand for organic farming and eco-friendly solutions, the organic fertilizers market presents promising growth opportunities, particularly in regions like Asia-Pacific.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-fertilizers-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

