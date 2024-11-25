North Texas Food Bank and Dallas Theater Center Partner to Fight Hunger with Holiday Production of A Christmas Carol

Annual Fund and Food Drive Benefits Local Families Facing Hunger.

Dallas, TX, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, the Dallas Theater Center (DTC) and the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) are teaming up once again to fight hunger in North Texas through an annual holiday tradition. As part of the hit production of A Christmas Carol, DTC will host a fund and food drive to support families facing food insecurity in the region. The beloved show runs from November 29 to December 28 at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre at 2400 Flora Street in Dallas.

Patrons attending A Christmas Carol can contribute to the cause by donating canned goods at designated drop-off locations in the Wyly Theatre lobby. Cast members will also collect monetary donations after each performance, with all funds raised benefiting the North Texas Food Bank’s efforts to provide nutritious meals to those in need.

Erica Yaeger, Chief External Affairs Officer for the North Texas Food Bank, commented on the collaboration: “As we watch the Cratchit family come together around their meager holiday meal in A Christmas Carol, it is a powerful reminder that the holidays are a time to nourish traditions, celebrate and share meals with our loved ones. Sadly, more than 778,000 in North Texas struggle with hunger every day, including the holidays. The North Texas Food Bank is deeply grateful for our long-standing partnership with the Dallas Theater Center. With the help of DTC’s generous patrons, we can ensure our neighbors have access to nutritious food—bringing joy, hope, and love to those who need it most this holiday season and beyond."

Since 2007, DTC has played a key role in raising nearly $934,000 for the North Texas Food Bank, helping to provide essential meals to individuals facing hunger across the region. Every dollar donated this year will supply three meals to families in need. DTC cast members and staff also volunteer regularly at NTFB’s Perot Family Campus, where they assist with sorting and packaging food for distribution to local food pantries and partner organizations.

Kevin Moriarty, Executive Director of Dallas Theater Center, expressed his pride in continuing the partnership: "Dallas Theater Center is honored to support the essential work of the North Texas Food Bank. Nearly 14,000 children and adults will experience A Christmas Carol throughout this holiday season. This timeless production brings holiday cheer and inspires audiences to make a real difference in the lives of those struggling in our community. For the past 17 years, DTC’s audience has generously provided over 2.8 million nutritious meals through this partnership, and we are proud to continue this vital tradition.

Adapted by Kevin Moriarty, Charles Dickens’s classic holiday tale follows Ebenezer Scrooge as he embarks on a transformative journey through Christmases past, present, and future. With its joyful songs, magical spirits, and messages of redemption, A Christmas Carol captures the season's true spirit and reminds us all of the importance of compassion and generosity.

A Christmas Carol runs from November 29 through December 28. Tickets are available now at dallastheatercenter.org or by calling (214) 522-8499.

Dallas Theater Center:

One of the leading regional theaters in the country and the 2017 Regional Theatre Tony Award Recipient, Dallas Theater Center (DTC) performs to an audience of more than 100,000 North Texas residents annually. Founded in 1959, DTC is now a resident company of the AT&T Performing Arts Center and presents its Mainstage season at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre, designed by REX/OMA, Joshua Prince-Ramus and Rem Koolhaas and at its original home, the Kalita Humphreys Theater, the only freestanding theater designed and built by Frank Lloyd Wright. Dallas Theater Center is one of only two theaters in Texas that is a member of the League of Resident Theatres, the largest and most prestigious non-profit professional theater association in the country. Under the leadership of Enloe/Rose Artistic Director Kevin Moriarty and Managing Director Jeffrey Woodward, Dallas Theater Center produces a year-round subscription series of classics, musicals, and new plays and an annual production of A Christmas Carol; extensive education programs, including the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award-winning Project Discovery, a partnership with Southern Methodist University’s Meadows School of the Arts; and many community collaborations. In 2017, in collaboration with Ignite/Arts Dallas at SMU Meadows School of the Arts and the AT&T Performing Arts Center, DTC launched Public Works Dallas, a groundbreaking community engagement and participatory theater project designed to deliberately blur the line between professional artists and community members, culminating in an annual production featuring more than 200 Dallas citizens performing a large-scale theatrical production. Throughout its history, Dallas Theater Center has produced many new works, including The Texas Trilogy by Preston Jones in 1978; Robert Penn Warren’s All the King’s Men, adapted by Adrian Hall, in 1986; and recent premieres of Miller, Mississippi by Boo Killebrew; Stagger Lee by Will Power; Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure by Douglas Carter Beane and Lewis Flinn; Bella: An American Tall Tale by Kirsten Childs; penny candy by Jonathan Norton; Clarkston by Samuel D. Hunter and Moonshine: That Hee Haw Musical by Robert Horn, Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally. Dallas Theater Center gratefully acknowledges the support of our season sponsors: Texas Instruments and Texas Instruments Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture, Lexus, TACA, and Texas Commission on the Arts. Commitment to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion: At Dallas Theater Center, all are welcome. We want to be the best place to work and see theater, and to be a positive and transformational force in Dallas and beyond. We stand-up for equity, diversity, and inclusion across our company and community. As a leading national theater, we recognize that building an equitable, diverse, and inclusive environment is central to our relevance and sustainability in the community we serve and love.

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 100 million nutritious meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. Additionally, we are honored to be ranked 89th on Forbes' 2023 Top 100 Charities in America. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit www.ntfb.org or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

