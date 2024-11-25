Odevo Welcomes Addition of Award-Winning Property Management Company Encore





London, UK & Stockholm, Sweden, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odevo, the fast-growing international leader that is driving change in the traditional property management industry, continues to strengthen its UK presence with the addition of Encore. Following Encore’s arrival, Odevo now oversees the management of more than 1.5 million homes globally.

Founded in 2004, Encore has eight offices in the UK while continuing to maintain its core focus on customer service, having won the prestigious “Outstanding Customer Service Award” at this year’s ACE Awards. Encore specializes in delivering to developer, freeholder and Resident Management Company (“RMC”) clients with exceptional residential property management services, as well as complementary services including legal, health and safety, and surveying. The company has grown to over 230 office-based staff and around 280 onsite team members today.

“Encore has a strong reputation as a leading provider within the UK property management sector, and we are therefore delighted to welcome them to Odevo,” said Daniel Larsson, CEO of Odevo. “The addition of Encore to Odevo gives us an even greater presence in the UK market as we continue to invest in innovative digital solutions and expand our services to improve customer and resident experiences.”

Leveraging the combined power of people and technology, Odevo is committed to innovating within the residential property management industry. Encore joins Odevo’s expanding UK footprint alongside brands such as Rendall & Rittner, Premier Estates, Trinity Property Group, The Vegner Group and Pinnacle Property Management (PPM).

Odevo has a unique approach to building a leading international property management group by empowering strong teams and companies while driving value creation across the organization. As part of Odevo, Encore has the opportunity to leverage its unique strengths and expertise, while simultaneously benefitting from the collective resources and support by Odevo in crucial areas such as technology, financial services, human resources and compliance. This holistic approach enhances the value provided to clients by enabling access to technical and operational resources that support them in navigating the increasingly intricate realm of residential property management in a way that delivers exceptionally for clients.

“In Odevo we recognize a culturally aligned partner who shares our passion for providing market-leading service by combining professional, friendly people with powerful technology,” Joaquim Fillola, CEO of Encore. “We’re delighted to continue forging our unique identity and operating independently while working with Odevo to constantly enhance our service offering for our clients, customers and residents.”

Odevo has grown to around 2,000 UK employees, as the company continues to prioritize investment in technology and digital transformation, recognizing that the industry needs to modernize to meet the needs of today’s property owners and residents.

Established in 2019, Odevo is a fast-growing international company challenging the property management industry, not least through its focus on technology innovation. The Odevo Group consists of 7,500 employees and has an annual revenue of close to $740 million USD. The average growth between 2019 and 2023 was 59% per year, about 13% of which was organic. Odevo plans to continue its strong growth and invites more companies to join their journey to transform the homeowner experience all over the world.

Encore is a residential management specialist, looking after complex mixed-use developments, residential blocks and large private housing schemes for its clients – resident-controlled RMCs, developers and freeholders – and the residents who live there. Founded in 2004, Encore’s focus is on Making Places Better. Headquartered in Cambridge, it has offices in London, Nottingham, Berkshire, Manchester, Bristol and Peterborough.

