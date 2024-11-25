FitnessAI Expands to Android, Broadening Access to AI-Driven Workouts

BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FitnessAI, a leading app for intelligent strength training, has officially launched its Android version, extending its fitness system to a broader audience. Previously available only on iOS, where it has received awards and been featured as Apple’s App of the Day, FitnessAI is now expanding to Android following overwhelming user demand.

FitnessAI uses artificial intelligence to create personalized strength training plans, optimizing sets, reps, and weights for each user. With insights derived from millions of logged workouts, the app eliminates guesswork, allowing users to focus on consistent progress. At home or in the gym, FitnessAI provides an efficient way to achieve individual fitness goals.

“We’re excited to announce the launch of FitnessAI on Android, marking a significant milestone in our mission to bring intelligent strength training to a broader audience,” said Karetha Strand, CEO of Appex Group, Inc., the company behind FitnessAI. “With thousands of eager users on our waitlist, the demand for innovative, personalized fitness solutions has never been clearer. This expansion ensures that even more individuals can now access AI-driven workouts designed to meet their unique fitness goals.”

The Android version retains the core features that have made the iOS app popular. Using machine learning, FitnessAI generates dynamic workout recommendations based on user performance, adapting in real time to ensure optimal results. The app’s intuitive design and data-driven approach cater to users of all fitness levels, from beginners to advanced athletes.

FitnessAI is now available for download on the Google Play Store at this link .

About FitnessAI

FitnessAI uses artificial intelligence to generate personalized strength training plans based on over 5.9 million logged workouts. The app optimizes every exercise, helping users achieve consistent progress and efficiency in their fitness routines.

About Appex Group, Inc.

Appex Group, Inc. is a mobile application studio specializing in building, scaling, and acquiring innovative apps. With a focus on user experience and cutting-edge technology, Appex delivers workout programs that improve the daily lives of millions of users worldwide.

Media Contact

Kerri Walsh

COO, Appex Group, Inc.

kerri@joinappex.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.