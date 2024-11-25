Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market Size to Reach USD 5.68 Bn by 2033

The global glioblastoma multiforme treatment market size was valued at USD 2.78 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 5.68 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 8.23% from 2024 to 2033.

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is the most common and malignant variety of glioma. At 45.2% of primary malignant brain and central nervous system (CNS) tumors, GBM is the most prevalent primary brain tumor in adults. The most common malignant CNS tumor is GBM. GBM represents over 50% of all malignant primary CNS tumors and around 15% of all primary CNS tumors. Glioblastoma affects around 35 out of every million people each year, with a male-to-female ratio of 1.6:1. A multidisciplinary team, including radiation, medical, and surgical oncologists, is needed to develop a treatment strategy. The gold standard for treating GBM consists of adjuvant radiochemotherapy after surgical resection.

Tumor and dendritic cell-based cancer vaccines comprise a significant percentage (51%) of the treatment approaches. Currently, just 7% of vaccinations are in phase 3 trials, while 51% are in phase 1 studies. For recurrent GBM, they are mostly targeted (55%).

Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market Highlights:

North America led the glioblastoma multiforme treatment market and contributed the largest market share of 42.42% in 2023.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a solid CAGR during the forecast period.

By treatment type, the surgery segment accounted for the largest market share of 33.10% in 2023.

By treatment type, the radiation therapy segment is anticipated to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

By drug class, the TMZ segment dominated the glioblastoma multiforme treatment market in 2023.

By end-user, the hospitals segment generated the biggest market share of 48.16% in 2023.

By end-user, the clinics segment held the second-largest revenue share of 30.14% in 2023.



Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market Revenue ($ Million) 2020 to 2023, by Treatment

By Treatment 2020 2021 2022 2023 Surgery 688.04 739.14 794.62 157.29 Radiation Therapy 456.91 493.3 532.99 576.25 Chemotherapy 430.13 466.24 505.77 549 Targeted Therapy 268.01 286.76 307.04 328.98 Tumor Treating Field (TTF) Therapy 83.22 89.23 95.73 102.78 Immunotherapy 133.69 144.98 157.29 170.7

Growth Factors in Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market

Growing progress in vaccination: New approaches for the treatment of glioblastoma have recently been made possible by the quick advancements in immunotherapy. The injection of foreign antigens and vaccination, the main cancer immunotherapy technique, activate the body's immune response specific to tumors.

technique, activate the body's immune response specific to tumors. Growing research for developing better treatment options: The prognosis for glioblastoma multiforme sufferers is expected to get better soon. To increase survival, experts are creating and carrying out new clinical studies at large medical facilities.

New Therapeutic Strategies are Needed

There is an immediate need for innovative therapeutic approaches due to the dismal survival rate of GBM with existing authorized medications. Using enhanced genetic and epigenetic profiling of glioblastoma as well as the interactions between the immune system and the brain microenvironment, advances in decades of investment in the basic science of glioblastoma are quickly transferred into novel clinical trials. The clinical effectiveness of personalized neoantigen-based vaccinations needs further research, although they have garnered a lot of interest in GBM vaccine treatment.

For instance,

In August 2024, a first-in-human clinical trial was launched by UCLA researchers with funding from the Department of Defense to assess the safety of a customized cancer vaccination in pediatric patients with diffuse hemisphere glioma.



Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market Regional Outlook

U.S. Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market Size and Forecast 2024 to 2033

The U.S. glioblastoma multiforme treatment market size surpassed USD 733.65 million in 2024 and is estimated to hit around USD 1,442.86 million by 2033 growing at a CAGR of 7.80% from 2024 to 2033.

Growing Research is Driving North America

North America held the largest share of the glioblastoma multiforme treatment market in 2023. This is explained by the high frequency of the illness, significant R&D expenditures, and a strong healthcare system. Additionally, the FDA is authorizing more and more new medications for the market, in addition to the government's growing funding for illness treatment initiatives and public awareness campaigns.

One of the most complicated, lethal, and resistant to treatment tumors is GBM. The number of Americans diagnosed with GBM in 2023 was over 14,490. The percentage of initial malignant brain tumors that are GBM is 50.1%. The annual number of deaths from glioblastoma in the United States was predicted to be above 10,000. $10 million for a Glioblastoma Research Program, or GBMRP, run by the Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs, was made available by the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act 2024. Previously, the CDMRP provided funding for glioblastoma research through other research programs; the FY24 authorization establishes a separate program to support research for this brain cancer. High-impact research is identified and funded by the CDMRP through a community-driven approach.

According to the Brain Tumour Registry of Canada*, the incidence of glioblastoma (GB), sometimes referred to as glioblastoma multiforme, is 4 per 100,000 individuals in Canada. Fifty to sixty percent of astrocytic tumors and twelve to fifteen percent of all brain tumors are caused by GB. Men are more likely than women to be affected by GBMs, and their incidence rises with age.

Growing Investments Drive Asia Pacific’s Market

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Elements include the expansion of R&D efforts in the medical field and the expansion of a sizable patient base linked to certain illnesses throughout the area. The medical system in the Asia-Pacific region has been moving more and more toward cutting-edge surgical techniques and technology advancements to treat serious illnesses, such as brain tumors. This might thus have a favorable impact on the market demand for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) surgery, which in turn could lead to profitable prospects for the glioblastoma multiforme treatment market in Asia Pacific in the near future.

About 2% of all malignancies in India are brain tumors, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). About 30,000 new instances of brain tumors are thought to be diagnosed in India annually. A nonprofit organization called the Brain Tumour Foundation works to enhance the care and therapies that individuals with brain tumors and their families can get. The Foundation provides financial assistance for the care and treatment of individuals with brain tumors who are in need. Additionally, it finances medical education, nursing, and research initiatives. Members of the Foundation's BTF Support Team are experts in brain tumor care, in addition to the oncologists and other professionals who are accessible for consultation.

Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2023 USD 2.58 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 2.78 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 5.68 Billion Market Growth Rate 8.23% from 2024 to 2033 Leading Region North America Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024 to 2033 Segments Covered Treatment, Drug Class, End-user, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market Segments Outlook

By Treatment Outlook

The surgery segment was dominant in the market in 2023. The usual course of treatment for a GBM is surgery, followed by oral chemotherapy and daily radiotherapy. In order to preserve the surrounding normal brain tissue necessary for optimal neurological function, the main goal of surgery is to remove as much of the tumor as feasible. In general, the direct expenses for treating glioblastoma from the time of diagnosis to death vary between $14,110 in Canada and $204,284 in the US.

The radiation therapy segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the glioblastoma multiforme treatment market during the forecast period. One of the most important aspects of treating glioblastoma is frequently radiation therapy. It can successfully shrink a tumor, limit its growth, and diminish its symptoms, all of which can improve a patient's quality of life even if it is not a cure.

By Drug Class Outlook

The TMZ segment dominated the glioblastoma multiforme treatment market in 2023. Temozolomide (TMZ) has been the predominant chemotherapy for GBM for the past 20 years. An oral alkylating drug called temozolomide has become a mainstay in the treatment of several brain cancers, most notably GBM.

The negative effects of TMZ are generally mild, and patients tolerate it well. Just 15% of individuals stop using TMZ because of its unbearable side effects. Since the effectiveness of various TMZ treatment plans varies from person to person, therapy should be as individualized as possible.

By End-user Outlook

The hospitals segment held the largest share of the glioblastoma multiforme treatment market in 2023. Patients choose hospitals because they are convenient and offer accessible therapy. Additionally, it is expected that the market would be driven by the large number of operations done to control GBM and the complexity of the therapy. The clinics segment held the second-largest share of the market in 2023.

The market is expected to grow as noninvasive treatments like radiation therapy and tumor-treating field therapy become more widely used. Growth in the business is anticipated to be aided by the growing use of patient-centered, noninvasive therapies, including tumor-treating field therapy and external beam radiation therapy.

Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market Leading Players:

Merck & Co., Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology, Inc. (Boston Biomedical, Inc.)

Arbor Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc.

What is Going Around the Globe?

In September 2024, a promising therapy for glioblastoma, the most aggressive and fatal kind of brain cancer, has been created by Chinese and American researchers in a major scientific partnership.



Glioblastoma patients may benefit from anlotinib, a multi-kinase inhibitor, when added to the STUPP regimen, according to a March 2024 research published in Cancer Biology & Medicine.



In February 2024, in Oslo, Norway, the recently established GBM brain cancer research initiative NuCapCure formally began operations. The UMCG is one of seven European universities that make up the project consortium, which is headed by Dr. Theodossis Theodossiou of the University of Oslo.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Treatment

Surgery

Radiation Therapy

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Tumor Treating Field (TTF) Therapy

Immunotherapy

By Drug Class

TMZ

Carboplatin

Cisplatin

Bevacizumab

Others



By End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers



By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



