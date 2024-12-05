Digital Marketing Agency Wingman Launches New Franchise Opportunity Nationwide

The company is offering a low investment franchise model to sales-minded franchise partners throughout the U.S.

TRENTON , NJ, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Jersey-based company Wingman , a digital marketing agency known for its five-star comprehensive business solutions, has officially entered the franchise marketplace with a franchise model for sales-minded entrepreneurs.First launched in 2009, Wingman’s CEO Tom Mirabella has witnessed firsthand the demands for small businesses and the growing need for dependable marketing and digital solutions to compete against bigger competitors without an in-house team.“Small business is difficult. Small businesses need help they can rely on for many services. Wingman offer a suite of comprehensive business solutions that make small business clients successful,” said Mirabella, who also hosts the entrepreneurial podcast Grit Won’t Quit — an inspiring ode to business ownership, featuring topics pertinent to all industries.According to Mirabella, Wingman’s franchise model is incredibly approachable, requiring only one core skill: the ability to sell. Wingman services include Graphic Design, Website Design and Maintenance, Hosting, Social Media Management and Ads, SEO and Paid Search and Print Marketing. All services sold are fulfilled by Wingman’s team, leaving a franchise partner to focus on developing long term client relationships.“A Wingman franchisee needs only to be able to sell to be successful,” he shared. “The offerings will be fulfilled by an experienced corporate team with a 15-year track record of success.”As a testament to its abilities, Wingman’s team boasts an impressive 5-star rating on Google, with nearly 200 5-star Google Reviews.But it gets better.According to Mirabella, the Wingman franchise offers a low capital investment, the potential for rapid return on capital, and minimal labor costs. Each franchise partner is also supported through detailed training, ongoing corporate-level marketing efforts, and operational guidance.To get started with a digital marketing solutions franchise like Wingman, visit www.wingmanplanning.com ABOUT WingmanFounded in 2009, Wingman is a full-service digital marketing agency dedicated to supporting the success of small businesses through innovative and effective marketing solutions. Small business owners will find everything they need to grow their business, from print and digital advertising to podcast production, with all strategies tailored to each individual’s needs. More information about Wingman can be found at www.wingmanplanning.com

