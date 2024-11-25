Pyramid Analytics Secures $50M in Financing from BlackRock

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pyramid Analytics, a market-leading, AI-driven analytics and decision intelligence company, announced it has raised $50M in new financing from funds and accounts managed by BlackRock Capital Investment Advisors, LLC (“BlackRock”).

The fresh investment comes on the heels of Pyramid being named a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms, and being awarded the highest rank in all four use cases of the 2024 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report.

The Pyramid platform's unique architecture and its powerful AI/ML integration into every step of the data lifecycle eliminates operational complexity without any tradeoffs.

This ease of use and accessibility has attracted the likes of the FDA, which has adopted the company’s solution in 2024. Pyramid’s customer base also includes Kellogg's, Hallmark, Deloitte and Volkswagen.

“We are honored by BlackRock’s vote of trust in our vision and execution as we bring the next-generation analytics solution to the upper mid-market and enterprise organizations,” said Omri Kohl, Pyramid's co-founder and CEO.

While Pyramid spearheads the AI revolution in business intelligence, BlackRock’s investment rationale is also based on its business performance and efficiency.

“Our investment in Pyramid Analytics complements our track record of investing in innovative software and technology businesses,” said John Doyle, Managing Director at BlackRock. “We are pleased to give our clients exposure to a business such as Pyramid, that sits at the intersection of data analytics and AI capabilities, two segments that continue to benefit from robust secular tailwinds.”

In addition to being recognized by Gartner, Pyramid Analytics has also landed a number one ranking in 17 different KPIs on BARC’s 2025 BI and Analytics Survey, as well as being recognized as a leader in 52 KPIs across the various groups.

“Pyramid has positioned itself as the thought leader in the Generative BI (GenBI) and Decision Intelligence category. Fortune 2,000 customers use Pyramid on a daily basis to solve and optimize operational, complex, data informed decisions," stated Yoav Tzruya, General Partner at JVP, and Pyramid board member. "We are proud to receive BlackRock’s support, which further validates Pyramid's vision and market leadership, enabling us to continue our strong performance, aiming to continue and solve the hardest operational business problems for our customers, solidifying category leadership.”

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid Analytics is the next generation of business analytics. The award-winning Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform empowers users with augmented, automated, and collaborative insights that simplify and guide the use of data in decision-making. The Pyramid Platform provides direct access to any data, enabling governed self-service for any person and meeting any analytics need in a no-code environment. It combines data prep, business analytics, and data science into one frictionless platform to empower anyone with intelligent decision-making. This enables a strategic, enterprise-wide approach to business intelligence and analytics, from the simple to the sophisticated. Pyramid Analytics is incorporated in Amsterdam and has regional headquarters in global innovation and business centers, including London, New York City, and Tel Aviv. www.pyramidanalytics.com

