Longevity and Anti-senescence Therapy Global Market is set to reach $36.11 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.4%

Longevity And Anti-senescence Therapy Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The longevity and anti-senescence therapy market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $36.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.” — The Business Research Company

The Longevity and Anti-senescence Therapy Global Market Report presents a comprehensive review and forecast of a market experiencing robust growth, earmarked to increase from $26.45 billion in 2023 to $28.13 billion in 2024. Reaching a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.3%, this expansion in recent years can be credited to various factors including increasing life expectancy, rising awareness of preventive healthcare, major breakthroughs in gene therapy, development in regenerative medicine, and growing global elderly populations.

How Will The Longevity and Anti-senescence Therapy Market Size Develop In The Future?

The longevity and anti-senescence therapy market is forecasted to continue influencing wellness trends and monetary investments, expecting to reach $36.11 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.4%. The elements driving this growth include increasing demand for personalized medicine, a surge in artificial intelligence-powered health diagnostics, growing consumer interest in wellness and anti-aging products, the merger of nanotechnology with regenerative therapies, and the augmentation of stem cell treatments applications. Amongst the major trends set to characterize the market are the integration of gene editing and stem cell therapies, the spread of wearable health tech for personalized care, the popularity of nutraceuticals for cellular health, advancements in nanomedicine for targeted anti-aging therapies, and the convergence of biotechnology with regenerative medicine.

What’s Powering The Growth Of The Longevity And Anti-Senescence Therapy Market?

Notably, the rise in cardiovascular diseases is predicted to propel the growth of the longevity and anti-senescence market going forward. Increasing rates of risk factors like obesity, diabetes, inactive lifestyles, and poor diets, tethered with an aging population and chronic inflammation, are causing cardiovascular diseases to surge. As a response, longevity and anti-senescence therapies aim to counteract the impact of such diseases by targeting aging-related cellular damage and promoting overall heart health. A recent report published by the American College of Cardiology forecasts that from 2025 to 2060, all four major cardiovascular risk factors will increase - diabetes showing the largest rise at 39.3%, reaching 55 million individuals, followed by significant increases in dyslipidemia 27.6% to 126 million, hypertension 25.1% to 162 million, and obesity 18.3% to 126 million. This only strengthens the need for, and thus the growth of, the longevity and anti-senescence therapy market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Longevity And Anti-Senescence Therapy Industry?

Particularly noteworthy in this arena is the establishment of strategic partnerships aimed at advancing anti-senescence products. Companies such as MDB Capital Holdings LLC, a US-based investment holding company, and Mayo Clinic, a US-based nonprofit surgical and medical clinic, partnered in July 2024 to enhance MDB Capital's anti-senescence platform. This joint venture intends to devise therapies targeting cellular senescence, which is associated with aging and several diseases, rallying behind Mayo Clinic's clinical research prowess and MDB Capital's innovative drug development approach.

How Is The Global Longevity And Anti-Senescence Therapy Market Segmented?

The market segmentation in this report includes -

1 By Therapy: Senolytic Drug Therapy, Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy, Mitochondrial Therapy, Immunotherapy, Other Therapies

2 By Application: Longevity, Senescence Inhibition, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neural Degenerative Diseases, Ophthalmology Disorders, Cancer

3 By End User: Hospital, Medical Service Institution

