Verizon advances its fiber network for AI workloads

BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI, and specifically Generative AI with its ability for predictive analytics, is becoming a critical component of digital transformation and future business growth in almost all industries. Enterprise-grade data networks such as Verizon’s will be instrumental in these processes, and Verizon continues to advance its network components to deliver on the promises of AI. In a recent trial in Boston, Verizon moved 1.6 Tb/s of data in its live fiber network on a single-carrier wavelength using Ciena’s (NYSE: CIEN) WaveLogic 6 Extreme ( WL6e ) coherent optical solution. This next generation technology allows data traveling across Verizon’s fiber network to travel farther and faster, leading to a better customer experience. In addition, the upgrade to this new equipment will result in higher reliability and significant energy savings in that portion of the fiber network.

“AI is contingent on analyzing billions of data points in real-time on an ongoing basis. Because of the massive, multi-year transformation on Verizon’s network including deploying cloud native architecture from the core to the edge, deploying massive amounts of high-performing spectrum, exponentially increasing the capacity of our fiber infrastructure and deploying advanced technologies and intelligence throughout the network, Verizon’s network provides the ability to power the processes and movements of AI-generated activity,” said Adam Koeppe, SVP of Technology Strategy and Planning at Verizon. “This continued advancement of our fiber network will further position us to be the provider of choice for AI workloads now and in the future.”

About the trial

The trial took place over a 118 km Boston metro route that consisted of 10 hops and passed through nine reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers (ROADMs). The trial over this live metro network validated the performance of 1.6 Tb/s using WL6e in a flexible, dense ROADM environment.

Ciena’s WL6e is the industry’s first high-bandwidth coherent transceiver using state-of-the-art 3nm silicon to drive significant economic benefits for operators, including a 50% reduction in space and power per bit. WL6e provides massive 1.6 Tb/s, single-carrier wavelengths for metro ROADM deployments and maximizes network coverage for 800G connectivity.

“Ciena’s WL6e is designed to cater to AI traffic growth and the continuing surge in bandwidth-intensive applications,” said Brodie Gage, Senior Vice President, Global Products & Supply Chain, Ciena. “WL6e uses coherent DSP innovations to provide the highest capacity over fiber, which will support Verizon’s throughput and capacity goals, supporting more traffic and faster speeds than ever before.”

A more sustainable technology

In addition to advancing Verizon’s fiber infrastructure to manage greater workloads, this next gen technology offers significant energy savings compared to previous generations. According to Ciena estimates, the power efficiency of WL6e translates to an 86% reduction in emissions per terabit of capacity delivered (kgCO2e/Tb) compared to previously deployed technology.

