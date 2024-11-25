Beyond Oil Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Aviran Fine as Chief Operating Officer & Engages New Capital Markets Advisors

Fine Brings Significant Operational Experience from Some of the Largest US-Based Restaurant Chains Bolstering Beyond Oil’s Operational Capabilities as it Scales Globally

VANCOUVER, BC and KIBBUTZ YIFAT, Israel, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) (Frankfurt: UH9) (“Beyond Oil” or the “Company”), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, minimizing waste and enhancing sustainability, is pleased to announce the appointment of Aviran Fine as Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Fine has years of experience in the fast-food industry, having worked in senior levels with franchisees of some of the largest American fast-food chains in the world. Most recently, he served as the Chief Operating Officer of KFC Israel, where he significantly improved operational and financial efficiency across the chain’s branches, achieving notable cost savings and enhancing worker and customer experiences. Prior to that, he held key roles at Burger King Israel, where his career in the industry began as a line cook before he quickly climbed the ranks to senior positions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Aviran Fine to the Beyond Oil leadership team,” said Jonathan Or, CEO of Beyond Oil. “As we continue to scale globally, Aviran’s operational acumen and deep understanding of the fast-food industry will be invaluable in driving our growth and ensuring the seamless execution of our ambitious plans. His appointment underscores our commitment to building an exceptional team as we deliver our innovative product to the food oil industry.” Mr. Fine expressed enthusiasm about joining Beyond Oil, stating: “I am truly excited to be part of Beyond Oil’s mission to revolutionize the global frying market. The company’s innovative solutions address critical health, environmental, and cost challenges, offering tremendous value to the food industry. I look forward to contributing to the company’s success and helping to drive its continued expansion.”

The appointment comes at a pivotal time for Beyond Oil, following a string of successful milestones, including recent market expansions into Asia and Eastern Europe, and the completion of a C$1.77 million in funding from warrant exercises. With Mr. Fine’s appointment, Beyond Oil is poised to strengthen its operational foundation and accelerate its trajectory in the global food-tech market.





Engagement of New Capital Markets Advisors

Pursuant to CSE Policy 7.3, Beyond Oil announces that it has engaged ARX Consulting Ltd. (“ARX” or the “Consultant”), a leading capital markets data and strategy firm, to support the Company’s growing international footprint. Under the agreement signed November 1, 2024, Beyond Oil will receive ongoing data-driven capital markets, corporate strategy, and investor relations advisory services, as well as insights from the Consultant’s advanced data, risk, and monitoring solutions. Beyond Oil will also benefit from ARX’s innovative dissemination technologies and global network of leading analysts, media platforms, and brands. Onboarding with ARX commenced in November 2024, with the services becoming officially operational by the end of the month. The agreement includes a quarterly fee of US$45,000, with an initial commitment of two quarters and continuation thereafter on an ongoing basis unless terminated with prior notice thirty days before the end of the then-current quarter. ARX is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, with its corporate office at 22 Rothschild Blvd., and operates internationally with clients in the US, Canada, Europe, and Israel. The firm can be reached at beyondoil@arxadvisory.com or 1 - 315 - 203 - 5471.





About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is an innovative food tech company in the health sector, with over 15 years dedicated to game-changing solutions and has registered patents in Israel, the USA and Europe, as well as clearance from the FDA, the Ministry of Health in Israel and Health Canada. The Beyond Oil product mitigates cancer and cardiovascular risks in fried and processed foods consumed in our day-to-day lives. Beyond Oil provides a disruptive solution for food-processing and food-service companies striving to produce & serve healthier food, increase sustainability, while improving food quality and saving their costs. For more information, visit our website at: www.beyondoil.co.





Forward Looking Statement and Information

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. In addition, we cannot assure that any patent will be issued as a result of a pending patent application or, if issued, whether it will be issued in a form that will be advantageous to us. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time at sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. The Company is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.





