GRAMMY® and Six-Time Latin GRAMMY® Award Winner KAROL G Gets the Bratz® Treatment as the Brand Announces Its Newest Collaboration

To Celebrate KAROL G’s Latin GRAMMY Wins, Bratz and KAROL G Drop the Hottest Bichota-Inspired Exclusive Doll, Available Starting December 3

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bratz ® , the on-trend lifestyle and fashion doll brand from MGA Entertainment (MGA) leading pop culture buzz since 2001, announced today the launch of its Bratz x KAROL G Collector Doll. On the heels of KAROL G’s 2024 Latin GRAMMY® win for Best Urban Music Album, the brand known for unapologetic self-expression and one of the most influential reggaeton artists of this generation join worlds to reimagine the Colombian musician’s look from the 2023 Latin GRAMMYs, but Bratzified! Bratz’s first collaboration with a musical artist, the Bratz x KAROL G Collector Doll will be available in the U.S. and for pre-order globally beginning Dec. 3, 2024. The doll will also be available online and in-stores globally in Mexico, Colombia, Perú, Chile, and Spain.

Female empowerment has been the mark of 2024, and KAROL G and Bratz know a thing or two about what it means to exude unapologetic confidence. Since the release of her 2020 chart-topping hit "BICHOTA" and amplified by her GRAMMY®-winning album “Mañana Será Bonito” and Latin GRAMMY®-winning “Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season),” KAROL G has popularized the expression “Bichota”, which represents a strong, empowered woman who is the owner of her own destiny. Whether it’s through their bold fashions, authenticity or power in pop culture, Bratz and KAROL G are “Bichotas” through and through. The new collector doll embodies the “Bichota” spirit, encouraging fans everywhere to shine in their own light and never settle for the status quo.

“I can’t believe I get to celebrate another huge milestone in my career with my first-ever doll—and I’m so proud it’s with Bratz, a brand I’ve always been a superfan of and grew up with!” said KAROL G. “It’s surreal to think that just over a year ago, I was celebrating my first Latin GRAMMY win, and now I get to share a doll inspired by that very moment in my career. Bratz are ‘Bichotas’ in their own way—they’re independent, bold, and powerful trendsetters who have been part of our lives since the early 2000s. This collaboration is a true labor of love and a celebration for fans across Latin America and beyond.”

Donning a look inspired by the icon’s beautiful rose gold dress from the 2023 Latin GRAMMYs, the Bratz x KAROL G doll tells a celebratory story about the record-breaking musician’s life and accomplishments. The doll comes with a second outfit inspired by Karol’s real-life merch – including a ‘Bichota’ season tee – and accessories, such as mini awards and hyper-realistic replica of a KAROL G LP. The exclusive, custom packaging features illustrations of KAROL G in the beloved Bratz-style and an iridescent barbed wire display.

“Since the very beginning, Bratz has championed women who move through the world with fierceness and bravery. Collaborating with KAROL G to be our latest collector fashion doll, we’re excited to celebrate a woman and global popstar who has broken barriers across music, fashion and culture and is spreading a mission of ‘Bichota’ energy,” said Jasmin Larian-Hekmat, Bratz Creative Director. “Bringing Bratitude and ‘Bichota’ together in this way feels so on the nose and honors our dedicated fan base in Latin America and Spain who have been with us since the start.”

The Bratz x KAROL G Collector Doll will be available in the U.S., as well as for pre-order globally, on Bratz.com beginning Dec. 3, 2024. The collector doll will be sold for $50.00 USD and will also be available online and in select stores globally in Mexico, Colombia, Perú, Chile, and Spain. Tune in on Bratz.com, Instagram, and TikTok, and sign up for the newsletter on Bratz.com for more information.

