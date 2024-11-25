MDxHealth to Participate in Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

IRVINE, CA – November 25, 2024 (GlobeNewswire) – MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ: MDXH) (the "Company" or "mdxhealth"), a leading precision diagnostics company, today announced that Michael K. McGarrity, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference, which will take place between Dec 3-5, 2024, in New York City.

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

Fireside discussion: Wednesday, December 4, 3:00-3:25 pm ET

Webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1699716&tp_key=9f5393d579

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible on the Investor page of mdxhealth’s website at https://mdxhealth.com/presentations-events/. Replays will be available for up to 60 days following each event.

About mdxhealth®

Mdxhealth is a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company that provides actionable molecular information to personalize patient diagnosis and treatment. The Company’s tests are based on proprietary genomic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis and prognosis of urologic cancers and other urologic diseases. The Company’s U.S. headquarters and laboratory operations are in Irvine, California, with additional laboratory operations in Plano, Texas. European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

For more information:

info@mdxhealth.com

LifeSci Advisors (IR & PR)

US: +1 949 271 9223

ir@mdxhealth.com

NOTE: The mdxhealth logo, mdxhealth, Confirm mdx, Select mdx, Resolve mdx, Genomic Prostate Score, GPS and Monitor mdx are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.