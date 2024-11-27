InfluenConnect: Transforming Influencer Marketing with Diversity and Transparency

Diversity lies at the heart of InfluenConnect. InfluenConnect Won Gold at Global Changemakers Award 2024

InfluenConnect was built to break norms, create a space where diverse creators can thrive, and empower brands with clear, actionable data for smarter decisions.” — Carol Chan, Founder of InfluenConnect

UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --The influencer marketing industry, now valued at over $21 billion in 2024, is at a critical juncture. While it has become an essential tool for brands to connect with audiences, significant issues persist: a lack of transparency, over-reliance on intermediaries, and limited representation of diverse voices. The need for meaningful change is evident. InfluenConnect , founded by Carol Chan , an Asian entrepreneur with firsthand experience of the challenges faced by underrepresented communities, is addressing these issues head-on. The platform is committed to empowering diverse creators and fostering authentic connections between brands and influencers.Addressing Key Challenges in Influencer MarketingDespite its rapid growth, the influencer marketing industry has yet to achieve inclusivity. According to Influencer Marketing Hub, only 27% of brand collaborations involve underrepresented influencers and intermediaries often inflate costs, reducing opportunities for creators. InfluenConnect tackles these challenges by creating direct, transparent connections between brands and influencers, eliminating unnecessary middlemen.Diversity at the Core of InfluenConnectWith a network of over 75,000 creators spanning more than 20 countries and 12 major social media platforms, InfluenConnect celebrates the full spectrum of diversity. The platform features influencers representing a wide range of ethnicities, styles, and gender expressions. From African tribal performers to New York street artists and individuals sharing personal growth journeys, InfluenConnect redefines influence by amplifying unique voices and stories.Harnessing Technology and Sustainability for ImpactInfluenConnect uses advanced algorithms and data insights to match brands with creators based on key metrics such as audience demographics, engagement, and content quality. This technology-driven approach ensures impactful collaborations that benefit both brands and influencers.Beyond technology, InfluenConnect is committed to sustainability through its ESG initiatives. For every successful partnership, the platform plants a tree—contributing to a greener future while fostering responsible growth.Industry Recognition: Changemakers Award 2024InfluenConnect’s innovative approach has earned industry-wide acclaim. Recently, the platform received the Gold Award in the Digital Advertising category at the Mediaspace Global Changemakers' Awards 2024 , underscoring its efforts to build a more inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem.Expanding Globally: Building a More Inclusive FutureAs InfluenConnect expands its global presence, its commitment to collaborating with underrepresented influencers remains central to its mission. By forging partnerships grounded in diversity and transparency, InfluenConnect is shaping a future where every creator has a stage and every voice is heard. More than just a platform, InfluenConnect is driving meaningful change in the influencer marketing industry, paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable digital landscape.About InfluenConnectInfluenConnect is a leading global influencer marketing platform that connects brands, agencies, and influencers to create a more diverse, inclusive, and sustainable digital ecosystem. Powered by big data and advanced algorithms, InfluenConnect helps brands find the perfect creators to maximise campaign impact. It also provides a stage for every creator to shine.For high-resolution images, additional details, or to schedule an interview, please contact us.

InfluenConnect Founder Carol Chan was interviewed at the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity

