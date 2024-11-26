Implantable Cardiac Devices Global Market Report 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis of Recent Market Trends, Growth Drivers

Implantable Cardiac Devices Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The implantable cardiac devices market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $17.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

Having experienced strong growth in recent years, the implantable cardiac devices market exhibits no signs of slowing down. From $11.36 billion in 2023, the market size is projected to grow to $12.34 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate of 8.7%. This growth trend owes much to improvements in medical technology, an increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the growing aging population, advancements in device reliability and longevity, and rising awareness for the need for early diagnosis of heart conditions.

Looking forward, how will the implantable cardiac devices market grow?

The trajectory for the implantable cardiac devices market indicates more robust growth in the coming years. Projected to rise to $17.31 billion in 2028, indicating a compelling compound annual growth rate of 8.8%. This burgeoning growth can be attributed to varied reasons such as technological advancements in device functionality, the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, an increase in the geriatric population, and a surge in healthcare spending. Emerging markets' healthcare infrastructure expansion also contributes significantly to this growth. Exciting trends such as the integration of digital health and remote monitoring, the development of next-generation devices with enhanced features and an emphasis on cost-effectiveness and value-based healthcare, are all expected to drive the market.

For an in-depth market analysis, access a detailed sample report here: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19097&type=smp

What's driving the implantable cardiac devices market?

The driving force behind the market's strong growth is the escalating incidence of heart diseases. The rise in heart diseases is due to increased prevalence of risk factors such as a poor diet, sedentary lifestyle, obesity, and chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension. The aging population and rising stress levels contribute to the higher incidence of cardiovascular conditions. Implantable cardiac devices, used to manage and treat conditions such as heart failure, arrhythmias, and coronary artery diseases, are seeing an increased demand, accelerating the development of new and improved cardiac devices for the growing patient population.

Pre book the complete report for the quickest delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/implantable-cardiac-devices-global-market-report

How is the implantable cardiac devices market segmented?

The market landscape is segmented into:

1 By Type: Pacemaker, Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator ICD, Biventricular Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator BI-V ICD

2 By Application: Bradycardia, Tachycardia, Heart Failure, Other Applications

3 By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

How are major companies staying competitive in the market?

Major companies operating in the implantable cardiac devices market are capitalizing on technological advancements to improve patient safety and extend device lifespan. Focusing on compatibility with diagnostic tools such as AutoMRI in implantable cardiac defibrillators allows for safe operation during MRI scans. This enhances patient care, giving them access to advanced imaging technology. For example, MicroPort CRM, a France-based medical device company, launched ULYS implantable cardioverter defibrillator ICD and INVICTA defibrillation leads in Japan in October 2023. The devices feature advanced technologies with low current consumption, extended device lifespan, and MRI compatibility.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Implantable Cardiac Rhythm Management Device Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/implantable-cardiac-rhythm-management-device-global-market-report

Cardiac Safety Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiac-safety-services-global-market-report

Cardiac Biomarkers Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiac-biomarkers-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.