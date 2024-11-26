Inbound Logistics Global Market Report 2024 Forecasts Strong Growth Momentum

Inbound Logistics Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The inbound logistics market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2,242.25 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The inbound logistics market has exhibited robust growth in recent years. It is projected to surge from $1,462.52 billion in 2023 to $1,591.91 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.8%. This growth during the historic period can be accredited to rising e-commerce demand, enhancements in inventory management systems, a sharpening focus on cost efficiency, expansion of manufacturing industries, and regulatory adjustments in trade policies.

What's the Future Outlook for the Inbound Logistics Market Globally?

Going forward, the inbound logistics market is anticipated to witness vigorous growth. It's estimated to hit $2,242.25 billion by 2028, yielding a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.9%. This future expansion can be attributed to broader adoption of sustainable and green logistics practices, growing utilisation of blockchain technology, escalating demand for real-time tracking and transparency, the proliferation of global trade agreements, and the roll-out of smart infrastructure and IoT solutions. Major trends shaping the forecast period embrace increased use of automation and robotics, intensified focus on real-time tracking and visibility, breakthroughs in blockchain technology, the application of predictive analytics for demand forecasting, and the structuring of more flexible and agile logistics frameworks to adapt to market fluctuations.

Dive Deeper Into the Inbound Logistics Market With This Detailed Sample Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19098&type=smp

How is the Expansion of Global Trade Driving the Growth of the Inbound Logistics Market?

The expansion of global trade is a crucial driver propelling the growth of the inbound logistics market. Global trade, referring to the transaction of goods and services between countries worldwide, is perpetually expanding due to heightened international cooperation, technological advances, and elevated demand for diverse products across international borders. Inbound logistics fortifies global trade by assuring efficient and timely management of goods and materials from suppliers to production facilities, optimizing supply chains across international frontiers. For example, a report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development UNCTAD in July 2024 predicts global trade to reach $32 trillion in 2024, driven by escalating exports from China, India, and the US. This expansion in global trade is expected to significantly fuel growth in the inbound logistics market.

Secure Your Copy of the Inbound Logistics Global Market Report 2024 for Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/inbound-logistics-global-market-report

Which Key Players and Emerging Trends are Stepping Up the Pace in the Inbound Logistics Market?

Major companies operating in the inbound logistics sector include logistics giants like DHL, FedEx, UPS, Kuehne + Nagel, and Expeditors International. These industry leaders have kept their finger on the pulse of emerging trends, focusing on advancements in supply chain visibility techniques, such as real-time data analysis, to enable prompt decision-making across the supply chain. For example, in November 2023, US-based technology firm FourKites Inc. launched its Inbound Visibility Solution, which offers predictive and precise management of inbound orders and shipments, bolstered with real-time data analytics, disruption identification with financial impact assessment, and sweeping order lifecycle visibility, optimizing operations and enhancing overall efficiency.

How is the Inbound Logistics Market Segmented?

The inbound logistics market report divides the market into the following segments:

1 By Function: Transportation, Warehousing, Inventory Management, Procurement, Supplier Relationship Management

2 By Mode of Transportation: Roadways, Railways, Airways, Waterways

3 By Application: Primary Inbound Logistics, Secondary Inbound Logistics, Cross-Docking

4 By End User: Retail And E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare, Food And Beverage, Consumer Goods, Aerospace And Defense, Other End Users

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

AI In Logistics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-in-logistics-global-market-report

Secure Logistics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/secure-logistics-global-market-report

Reverse Logistics Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/reverse-logistics-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.