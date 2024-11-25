UFC 310 Brings Exciting Matchups: Pantoja vs. Asakura & Rakhmonov vs. Garry

UFC 310 promises thrilling fights with headliners Pantoja vs. Asakura and Rakhmonov vs. Garry, featuring intense matchups and unforgettable action

ASHBURN, DC, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is back with another thrilling event, UFC-310, set to take place on March 20th at the T-Mobile Arena. The main event will feature a flyweight showdown between top-ranked contenders Alexandre Pantoja and Manel Kape Asakura. In addition, the co-main event will see welterweight prospects Shavkat Rakhmonov and Jared Garry go head-to-head in a highly anticipated matchup.

Pantoja, currently ranked #3 in the flyweight division, is coming off a dominant win against Brandon Moreno in December. With a record of 23-5, the Brazilian fighter is known for his well-rounded skills and has proven to be a tough opponent for anyone in the division. Asakura, on the other hand, is a rising star from Japan with a record of 15-4. He is currently on a four-fight win streak and will be looking to make a statement against Pantoja.

The co-main event will see two promising welterweights, Rakhmonov and Garry, face off in what is expected to be a thrilling matchup. Rakhmonov, a former M-1 Global champion, is undefeated in his professional MMA career with a record of 13-0. He will be making his UFC debut against Garry, who is also undefeated with a record of 17-0. Both fighters have a well-rounded skill set and are known for their aggressive fighting styles, making this a must-watch matchup for MMA fans.

UFC 310 is shaping up to be an action-packed event with two exciting matchups in the main and co-main events. The event will also feature other highly anticipated fights, including a featherweight bout between Dan Ige and Ryan Hall, and a bantamweight clash between Davey Grant and Jonathan Martinez. MMA fans can catch all the action live on pay-per-view or on ESPN+.

Don't miss out on the excitement of UFC 310 as Pantoja takes on Asakura and Rakhmonov faces Garry in what is expected to be an epic night of fights. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased through the UFC website or at the T-Mobile Arena box office. Stay tuned for more updates and announcements as the event draws closer.

