Digital Printing Market Size Expanding to USD 69.27 Billion by 2034 with Promising CAGR 5.6%

Digital Printing Market

The growing aggregate of businesses in the textile industry is driving the market demand

The digital printing approach is especially existent in the textile industry where it is administered to generate a broad gamut of outlines on items such as t-shirts, shirts, dresses, and others.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our digital printing market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡'𝐬 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐝 " 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 ,” 2025-2034. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞, 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐤 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐎𝐈, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐬. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 40.09 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2024 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 69.27 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2034 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 5.6% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Digital printing is a procedure of printing digital dependent profiles instantly onto an assortment of media substrates. There is no requirement for a printing plate dissimilar to offset printing. Digital files such as PDFs or desktop publishing files can be dispatched instantly to the digital printing press to print on paper, photo paper, canvas, fabric, synthetics, cardstock, and other substrates.The majority of digital printing presses have habitually utilized toner-dependent technology speedily developed; the printing standard emulated that of offset presses. The growing aggregate of businesses in the textile industry has caused an escalated demand for varied outlines, pushing the digital printing market growth. Apart from that, renewability is acquiring importance in the printing sector as businesses look to lessen their ecological influence and enhance economic liveability.Technological Progressions: The speedy advancement of technology is driving the market. The amalgamation of AI in digital printing systems and instruments eases the advancement of mechanized printing procedures likely to blunder discernment and self-adaptation.𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:• 3D Fortify• Aibuild• Canon Inc• Durst Phototechnik AG• Electronics For Imaging Inc.• Hewlett-Packard Development Company I.P.• Inca Digital Printers Limited• Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd.• Oki Electric Industry• Panasonic• Ricoh Company Ltd.• Roland DG corporation

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:• The digital printing market segmentation is based on print head type, ink type, application, end-use, and region.• Based on print head type analysis, the inkjet printers segment held the largest market share. This is due to their higher photo printing standard and speedy throughput.• Based on ink type analysis, the aqueous ink segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to the growing demand for green and sustainable options.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the digital printing market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of the speedy digitalization and acquisition of progressive technology and instruments.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The region's growing developmental ventures and speedy economic progressions fuel the regional market expansion.

𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is the digital printing market worth?The market size was valued at USD 40.09 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at USD 69.27 billion in 2034.What is the projected growth rate of the digital printing market?The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 to 2034.Which region is expected to dominate the market?North America is anticipated to dominate the digital printing market.Which ink type segment is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?The aqueous ink segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the coming years. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

