Edible Vaccine Global Market 2024: Anticipated Market Size Climb From $8.04 Billion in 2023 to $12.50 Billion in 2028

Edible Vaccine Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The edible vaccine market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $12.50 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. ” — The Business Research Company

In recent years, the edible vaccine market size has seen robust growth, and it is predicted to ascend from $8.04 billion in 2023 to $8.77 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.1%. This expansion during the historical period can largely be attributed to advancements in genetic engineering, difficulties faced with traditional vaccines, developments in biopharming, an increased emphasis on worldwide immunization, and ramped up funding and backing from governments. But what does this mean for the future of the edible vaccine market?

How Will The Edible Vaccine Market Grow In The Future?

Strong growth is in the cards, with the edible vaccine market predicted to carry on its upward trajectory, reaching $12.50 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.2%. The anticipated expansion during the forecast period can be chalked up to rising demand for pandemic preparedness, the evolution of plant biotechnology, growing public consciousness and approval of genetically modified foods, tackling of cold chain hurdles, and the incorporation of food security initiatives.

What Is Fueling The Edible Vaccine Market Growth?

Watch out for the sweeping prevalence of digestive disorders, which is expected to turbocharge the growth of the effervescent and chewing tablet market going forward. The intensifying prevalence of these digestive anomalies is fired up by factors such as poor diets, high-stress levels, inactive lifestyles, too much dependence on medications, and escalating consumption of processed foods. Effervescent and chewing tablets, which provide speedy relief for digestive disorders such as indigestion, bloating, and heartburn, are increasingly becoming the go-to solution for managing mild gastrointestinal discomfort.

So, who governs the growth of this sector? Major industry players control the tides. And they are progressively zoning in on creating revolutionary solutions such as oral cholera vaccine OCV to grapple with the global cholera crisis. OCV is a variety of edible vaccine administered orally to avert cholera, a severe diarrheal disease triggered by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae.

How Is The Edible Vaccine Market Segmented?

1 By Type: Inactivated Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, Deoxyribonucleic Acid DNA Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Other Types

2 By Distribution Channel: Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

3 By Application: Medical Care, Livestock, Aquaculture, Agriculture, Other Applications

4 By End User: Adults, Pediatrics, Animals

