Native American Heritage Month: P.E.A.C.E. is Seeking Clemency for Leonard Peltier

Lenny Foster (Navajo), who has served as Leonard Peltier’s spiritual advisor for several decades.

P.E.A.C.E. calls for clemency for Leonard Peltier, spotlighting an urgent need for compassionate release this Native American Heritage Month.

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- During Native American Heritage Month, Parole Elder Abuse Concerns Everyone (P.E.A.C.E.) amplifies the call for justice and clemency for Leonard Peltier (United States v. Peltier, 800 F.2d 772 (8th Cir. 1986)), a Native American activist, six time nobel peace prize nominee, and political prisoner who has been incarcerated for nearly 50 years. Despite his advanced age, deteriorating health, and widespread recognition of the injustices in his trial, Peltier remains confined in the U.S. prison system.At 80 years old, Peltier embodies the plight of elderly prisoners subjected to systemic medical neglect and parole denials that effectively condemn them to die in prison in spite of family and community supports to embrace them in freedom. His case is not only a stark reminder of historical injustices of the attempted genocide of our ndigenous peoples but also highlights the moral and economic flaws of incarcerating elderly individuals who pose no threat to public safety.HEALTH CRISIS AND INHUMANE CONDITIONSPeltier’s recent parole hearing revealed both his resilience and the abuses of the parole commission in his case. The U.S. Parole Commission denied his parole and declared he would not be eligible for full consideration again until he is 94 years old despite clear medical evidence of declining health. Mr. Peltier suffers from multiple chronic diseases including insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus and hypertension as well as a life-threatening abdominal aortic aneurysm for which he has not received even the most basic monitoring and sleep apnea for which he has been denied access to a cell with an electrical outlet to use his CPAP machine. Mr. Pletier is receiving substandard medical care at USP Coleman which is under prolonged lockdowns contributing to several recent admissions for skin infections and progressive mobility and balance problems. He was denied transfer to another facility that would better care for his complex medical conditions.LEONARD PELTIER’S STRUGGLE FOR JUSTICEHis legal team, led by Human Rights Attorney Jenipher R. Jones has vowed to appeal this decision, describing it as unconstitutional and a profound miscarriage of justice ​(Attached video of Human Rights Attorney Jenipher R. Jones).The denial comes despite a growing global movement advocating for Peltier’s release. Former U.S. Attorney James Reynolds, who oversaw Peltier’s prosecution, has publicly stated there was no evidence to justify his conviction. International organizations such as Amnesty International and the United Nations have condemned his continued incarceration as a violation of human rights.P.E.A.C.E. STANDS FOR CLEMENCY: WE HONOR NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGEAs we celebrate Native American Heritage Month, P.E.A.C.E. urges President Joe Biden to grant clemency to Leonard Peltier. This act would not only help rectify centuries of injustice but also honor the resilience and contributions of Native communities in the face of systemic oppression. Freedom is the only treatment.HOW YOU CAN HELPP.E.A.C.E. calls on the public to follow the direction of the Ad Hoc Committee and the Legal Team:Sign the Petition: Demand clemency for Leonard Peltier through Amnesty International. Visit Amnesty USA’s petition page Write a Solidarity Letter: Send messages of support to Leonard Peltier.Support Legal Appeals: Learn more about Peltier’s case and advocacy efforts at FreeLeonardPeltierNow.org Explore His Story: Read statements from his legal team, including Jenipher Jones, to stay informed about upcoming legal challenges and actions​ (Statement of Human Rights Attorney Jenipher Jones).Reach out directly to Attorney Jones at:Jenipher Jones, Esq., Lead Counsel for Leonard PeltierEmail: jenipherj@forthepeoplelegal.comTel: 720.380.4408Managing Attorney at A People’s Law office/For the People, LLC.D.B.A. A PEOPLE’S LEGAL OFFICEDENVER OFFICE110 16th StreetSuite 1400No. 1001Denver, Colorado 80202Fax: 720.796.9408Tel. 720.380.4408ABOUT P.E.A.C.E.Parole Elder Abuse Concerns Everyone (P.E.A.C.E.) is a coalition of individuals and organizations dedicated to addressing the economic and moral injustices of incarcerating elderly individuals who pose no threat to public safety.Its mission is to liberate elders by reporting Parole Elder Abuse to diverse sectors of society that have professional and ethical reporting responsibilities. There is compelling data that elderly priosners age out of crime and pose a substantial financial burden on taxpayers for inadequate care in prisons. They can be compassionately cared for in thier communities at much lower cost. Their stories of resilient love lift the voices of the primary actors- prisoners, families, and communities- through their creative expression while supported by the language of data, policy papers, legal briefs, position papers, and other professional literature.Freedom is the Only Treatment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.