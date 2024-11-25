PHILIPPINES, November 25 - Press Release

November 25, 2024 Tolentino lauds Mindanao schools for 'fostering meaningful connections' through sports and cultural events Pagadian City, Zamboanga Del Sur - Senate Majority Leader Francis 'TOL' Tolentino has commended a group of tertiary schools in Mindanao for fostering unity and camaraderie among the youth and meaningful connections among its member-institutions through the holding of yearly sports and cultural events. In a speech delivered at the opening of the MASTS Friendship Games and Cultural Festival held at the Blue Oval of the provincial government complex here on Sunday, Tolentino also said the event, "promotes the value of sportsmanship, cultural appreciation, and mutual respect." MASTS, or the Mindanao Association of State Tertiary Schools, is composed of public tertiary schools, including state universities and colleges located across Mindanao. "Through events like this, we witness the strength of Mindanao's youth, its culture, and its capacity for collaboration. In a world often divided by differences, your efforts to unite diverse communities through sports and culture resonate deeply," the senator added. He urged everyone to continue upholding the principles of fairness, respect, and camaraderie in playing the games. He also reminded spectators and participants that "they are all part of a greater community working towards shared goals." Tolentino encouraged students to showcase their skills simultaneously, learn from one another, and "build friendships that transcend boundaries and strengthen the bonds that make diversity a source of pride and strength." Finally, the senator wished them to be champions of unity, advocates of respect, and pioneers of positive change. Mga unibersidad sa Mindanao, pinuri ni TOL sa promosyon ng pagkakaisa sa pamamagitan ng sports, kultura Pagadian City, Zamboanga Del Sur - Pinuri ni Senate Majority Leader Francis "Tol" Tolentino ang isang grupo ng mga unibersidad at kolehiyo sa Mindanao sa kanilang promosyon ng pagkakaisa sa pamamagitan ng sports at kultura. Sa kanyang talumpati sa pagbubukas ng MASTS Friendship Games and Cultural Festival na ginanap sa Blue Oval sa kapitolyo ng lalawigang ito noong Linggo, sinabi ni TOL na sinasalamin ng pagtitipon ang "pagpapahalaga sa sportsmanship, kultura, at pagkakaisa sa kabila ng pagkakaiba." Ang MASTS, o Mindanao Association of State Tertiary Schools, ay binubuo ng state universities and colleges sa iba't ibang bahagi ng Mindanao. "Ipinamamalas ng mga pagtitipong ito ang husay ng mga kabataan, at ang mayamang kultura at pagkakaisa sa Mindanao. Sa kabila ng pagkakahati-hati sa ating mundo, pinatutunayan n'yo na maaaring simulan ang pagkakaisa sa inyong komunidad sa pamamagitan ng sports at kultura," aniya. Pinayuhan nya ang mga kalahok na palaging pairalin ang katwiran, respeto, at pagkakaisa sa kurso ng mga paligsahan. Pinaalalahanan din ni TOL ang lahat ng mga kasaping paaralan na sila'y bahagi ng isang mas malaking komunidad na may iisang layunin.

