Energy security, climate resilience and co-operation in focus at COP29: OSCE highlights its engagement

From 15 to 21 November 2024, the OSCE actively participated in the 29th session of the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Breaking new ground: OSCE’s first official COP side event

On 18 November, the OSCE organized its inaugural COP official side event, titled “Advancing a Climate-Resilient, Green, and Just Energy Transition”. This event emphasized the urgent need for global action to address the energy-climate-security nexus and integrate climate resilience into energy policies, enabling countries to meet their climate and clean energy goals securely. The event featured high-level speakers from Kazakhstan, the United States, Germany, Ukraine, Tajikistan and renowned international partners such as Renewable Energy Policy Network for the 21st century (REN21), World Meteorological Organization (WMO), International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Over 100 participants joined this milestone gathering.

Collaborative efforts: Co-organized side events

The OSCE also co-organized several side events to foster dialogue and action on key climate issues between 19 and 21 November:

“Strengthening Climate Resilience through cross-border co-operation on landscape fire management and wildfire risk reduction”, held at the Azerbaijan Pavilion, featured speakers from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Sweden and Switzerland.

“Financing Clean Energy Transitions” organized with Vienna Energy Club members, including SEforAll, IAEA, UNIDO and Austria’s Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs, at the SDG7 Global South Pavilion.

“Uniting for Climate Resilience, Sustainable Development and Security in Mountain Regions”, in partnership with the Special Representative of the President of Kyrgyzstan for the Development of Mountain Regions, highlighted perspectives from Central Asia at the Kyrgyzstan Pavilion.

Expanding impact: OSCE interventions and bilateral engagements

Beyond these events, the OSCE engaged in bilateral meetings and delivered interventions across various thematic areas:

Energy security, environmental recovery, transboundary water co-operation at the Ukraine Pavilion.

Climate security and regional co-operation at the Mediterranean and Nordic Pavilions.

Just energy transition and transboundary water management at the Kazakhstan Pavilion.

Regional co-operation at the Nordic Pavilion.

Gender and youth inclusion in energy transition at the SDG7 Global South Pavilion.

Additionally, the OSCE participated in discussions during the Energy/Peace, Relief and Recovery Day on 15 November.

A growing role in global climate discussions

Accredited as a UNFCCC observer organization in 2023, the OSCE continues to champion the intersection of energy, climate change and security, aligning its work with global efforts to address climate-related security risks and promote a just energy transition.