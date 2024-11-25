Connected Motorcycle Market to Rev Up to $304.1 Million Globally by 2027, Accelerating at a 39.6% CAGR : AMR

Connected Motorcycle Industry

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Connected Motorcycle Market by Connectivity Network, Connectivity Solution, Calling Service, Services, and Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global connected motorcycle market size was valued at $35.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $304.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 39.6% from 2020 to 2027.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06422 Cellular connectivity in connected motorcycles offer various advantages and is the most effective way to ensure a reliable connectivity, low latency, and security. In addition, in coming days, 5G cellular technology is anticipated to become an integral part of connectivity and interoperability required for efficient function of these cellular networks. Moreover, technology companies are joining connected motorcycle consortium, collaboration between manufacturers, suppliers, and others, working together with a focus of making motorcycle a part of the future connected mobility. For instance, on April 26, 2018, Autotalks, a semiconductor company focused on development of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications, joined Connected Motorcycle Consortium. In addition, Autotalks launched 5.9 GHz band DSRC-based V2M solution in 2017, based on second-generation V2X chipset that allows motorcyclists to receive alert on road situations to avoid accidents.Growth in trend of connectivity solutions in vehicles propel growth of the connected motorcycle market . In addition, increase in safety features provided by connected motorcycles also fuel growth of the connected motorcycle market. However, threat of data hacking and lack of seamless and uniform connectivity infrastructure hinder the market growth. Conversely, incorporation of 5G connectivity to power connected mobility is anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities to key players for the market expansion.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕-Based on connectivity network, the cellular segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the global connected motorcycle market share in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027, due its ability for a reliable connectivity, low latency, security, and others. The dedicated short-range communication segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 43.3% during the forecast period, owing to its ability to offer high-speed communication even in the presence of obstruction and operate in extreme conditions.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06422 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞-Based on connectivity solution, the integrated segment contributed to more than two-fifthsof the global connected motorcycle market revenue in 2019, and is projected to lead the trail by 2027. This is because it offers improved readability in all weather conditions and optimal user experience. At the same time, the tethered segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 43.3% throughout the forecast period, due to surge in trend of internet connectivity solution for vehicles.𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-Based on geography, Europe, followed by North America, held the major share in 2019, generating more than two-fifths of the global connected motorcycle market . Top automobile companies and insurance companies in the continent are collaborating for the development of new range of connected motorcycle to improve the road safety and reduce the number of accidents on roads. This factor has contributed to the market growth. Simultaneously, the region across LAMEA would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 47.4% from 2020 to 2027, due to introduction of new range of connected technology such as emergency calling, driver assistance, and others by the motorcycle manufactures in the region.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲-AerisAutotalks Ltd.BMW AGHero MotoCorp Ltd.Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.KTM AG (PIERER Mobility AG)Robert Bosch GmbHTriumph MotorcyclesYamaha Motor Co., Ltd.Zero Motorcycles, Inc.🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connected-motorcycle-market/purchase-options 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲On the basis of connectivity network, the dedicated short-range communication segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.On the basis of connectivity solution, the integrated segment is the highest contributor to the global market, in terms of revenue.On the basis of region, LAMEA is the fastest growing region, followed by Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connected-rail-market-A12176 - Connected Rail Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Service, By Rolling Stock, By Safety and Signaling System : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-vehicle-charging-connector-market-A106800 - Electric Vehicle Charging Connector Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Charging Level, by Charging Speed, by End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-telematics-market - Automotive Telematics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Channel, Vehicle Type, Application and Connectivity Solution : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.