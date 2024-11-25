St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI and Gross Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4009077

TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 11-24-24 at 2343 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US-2 W / I-91 N (Exit 21), St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION:

DUI Gross Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Marcos Lopez

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Burke, VT

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 11/24/24 at approximately 2343 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol in the area of US-2 and the I-91 North on-ramp, in St. Johnsbury, VT, when they observed a motor vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of travel. Troopers immediately initiated a traffic stop and stopped the vehicle, making contact with the operator, Marcos Lopez (22) of West Burke. During the encounter with Lopez, Troopers observed several signs of impairment. Troopers conducted standard field sobriety tests, resulting in Lopze exhibiting additional indicators of impairment. Lopez was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and Gross Negligent Operation, before being transported to the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. He was later cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on November 25, 2024, at 1230 hours, to answer for the aforementioned charges.

LODGED: Yes

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Caledonia County

COURT DATE/TIME: 11-25-24 at 1230 hours

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111