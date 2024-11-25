St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI and Gross Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4009077
TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11-24-24 at 2343 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US-2 W / I-91 N (Exit 21), St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION:
- DUI
- Gross Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Marcos Lopez
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Burke, VT
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 11/24/24 at approximately 2343 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol in the area of US-2 and the I-91 North on-ramp, in St. Johnsbury, VT, when they observed a motor vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of travel. Troopers immediately initiated a traffic stop and stopped the vehicle, making contact with the operator, Marcos Lopez (22) of West Burke. During the encounter with Lopez, Troopers observed several signs of impairment. Troopers conducted standard field sobriety tests, resulting in Lopze exhibiting additional indicators of impairment. Lopez was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and Gross Negligent Operation, before being transported to the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. He was later cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on November 25, 2024, at 1230 hours, to answer for the aforementioned charges.
LODGED: Yes
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Caledonia County
COURT DATE/TIME: 11-25-24 at 1230 hours
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper William Nally
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.