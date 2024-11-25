Langpai Tequ T9 by He Zhuang, Qiu Lina, Wang Bowei and Yu Jun Wins Bronze in A' Packaging Design Award

Langpai Tequ T9

Innovative Liquor Packaging Design Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious International Design Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Langpai Tequ T9 as the Bronze winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of Langpai Tequ T9, a newly upgraded high-quality liquor with a revamped bottle packaging created by He Zhuang, Qiu Lina, Wang Bowei and Yu Jun The A' Packaging Design Award is highly relevant to the packaging industry, as it recognizes designs that not only showcase creativity but also align with current trends and needs. Langpai Tequ T9's recognition demonstrates its significance in advancing packaging design standards and practices, offering practical benefits to users, the industry, and other stakeholders through its innovative features and functionality.Langpai Tequ T9 stands out in the market with its unique logo design combined with a five-grain pattern and a visually distinctive eight-sided glass shape. The overall design exudes a stylish and refreshed look, with intricate and dynamic patterns that symbolize the brand. The hand-written "Langpai" visually aligns with the traditional brewing characteristics, strengthening the brand impression and facilitating consumer recognition.This recognition from the A' Packaging Design Award serves as motivation for the brand's team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. It may inspire further exploration and advancement in packaging design, fostering creativity and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the industry.Langpai Tequ T9 was designed by a talented team consisting of He Zhuang, Qiu Lina, Wang Bowei, Yu Jun, and Wang Chaojun. Their collaboration and expertise were instrumental in creating this award-winning packaging design.Interested parties may learn more about Langpai Tequ T9 and its designers at:About Chengdu Mind-and-Hand Positioning Co., LtdChengdu Mind-and-Hand Positioning Co., Ltd is a company focusing on original packaging design and product brand positioning. With a unique design concept that combines oriental wisdom with Western design styles, the company takes the needs of customers as the starting point, integrating industry characteristics with trends. Through perseverance and intensive cultivation, Chengdu Mind-and-Hand Positioning Co., Ltd has become the common choice of many beverage companies, offering high efficiency and industry knowledge as a comprehensive creative design agency with multi-mode operation.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winning designs are acknowledged for their potential to positively influence industry standards by effectively blending form and function. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics. Bronze A' Design Award winners are esteemed for their attention to detail and ability to enhance quality of life through their innovative solutions.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. Now in its 16th year, the A' Packaging Design Award recognizes exceptional packaging designs that demonstrate creativity, innovation, and the potential to advance the industry. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties are invited to explore the A' Design Awards, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

