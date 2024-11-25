Software License Management Market to Reach USD 9.1 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 14% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Software License Management Market Size

Rise in adoption of cloud and SaaS solutions, and the rise in the number of software audits are some of the main factors anticipated to propel the market growth

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Software License Management Market by Licensing Type (GNU General Public License, Workstation Licenses, Proprietary License, Concurrent Use License, End User License Agreement and Others), Deployment Type (On-premise and Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), End User (BFSI, Human Resources, Education and Research, Government and Defense, Healthcare and Life Science, Manufacturing and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032".The software license management market was valued at $2.8 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $9.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14% from 2024 to 2032.The global software license management market is growing due to several factors such as the rise in adoption of cloud and SaaS solutions, and the rise in the number of software audits are some of the main factors anticipated to propel the growth of the market.Prime determinants of growthThe global software license management market is growing due to several factors such as the rise in adoption of cloud and SaaS solutions, and the rise in the number of software audits are some of the main factors anticipated to propel the growth of the market. However, the lack of internal cross-functional collaboration concerns acts as a restraint for the software license management market. In addition, the rise of cloud governance will provide ample opportunities for the market's development during the forecast period.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 – 350 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2748 The proprietary license segment held the highest market share in 2023Based on the licensing type, the proprietary license segment held the highest market share in 2023 This segment's prominence is due to the widespread adoption of proprietary software by businesses that seek robust, feature-rich solutions supported by dedicated vendor services. This in turn expected to propel the growth of this segment in the global marketThe on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2023Based on the deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2023. This is attributed to numerous advantages offered by on-premise deployment such as a high level of data security and safety.The large enterprises segment held the highest market share in 2023Based on the organization size, the large enterprises segment held the highest market share in 2023. This is attributed to an increase in the adoption of software license management technology by businesses to gain strategic and a competitive advantage over their competitors. Customers use software license management to discover new insights on large-scale diverse data, including historical and recent data. This technology is suitable for the collection of data and running algorithms and analysis across a large set of data to find relevant relationships, entities, and insights.The healthcare & life sciences segment held the highest market share in 2023Based on the end user, the healthcare & life sciences segment held the highest market share in 2023. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of digital technologies and software solutions in the healthcare industry. The demand for advanced software for patient management, electronic health records (EHR), telemedicine, and various other healthcare applications drives the need for effective software license management.𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2748 North America held the highest market share in 2023Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 and is expected to boost in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This demand can be attributed to the rising need for internet services to address the increasing adoption of digital technologies in several sectors. Individuals are choosing digital services to improve their knowledge and skills.Major Players:• Flexera Software• IBM Corporation• Muduslink Global Solutions Inc.• Inishtech Technology Ventures Ltd.• Microsoft Corporation• Accenture Plc.• Safenet, Inc.• Agilis International• Dimension Data• HP, Inc.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2748 The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global software license management market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Recent Industry Development:• On April 2024, Iris Business Services launched a SaaS software called IRIS Myeinvois for Malaysia market. The platform is aimed at providing solutions to end taxpayers in e-invoice compliance as per Malaysia’s tax regulator (LHDN) mandate.• On July 2024, Summit launched a smart expense management solution built specifically for finance managers of small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) . to “modernize and automate” traditionally manual processes for employee expense claim and accounts payable functions.• On December 2023, VSPAGY launched its AI-powered SaaS 3.0 (Beta) platform. This unique software-as-a-service offering is set to revolutionize the content marketing capabilities of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and small office/ home office (SOHO) entrepreneurs, providing intuitive DIY creator tools to generate personalized interactive (PI) images, GIFs, and videos to distribute them at scale.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (350 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/software-license-management-market/purchase-options Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.𝑶𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓 𝑻𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒔:1. Router Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/routers-market 2. Asia-Pacific Smart Building Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-smart-building-market-A14204 3. U.S. Video Analytics Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-video-analytics-market-A06740 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

