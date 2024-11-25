Hydroxyapatite Market: A Comprehensive Overview of Evolving Dynamics and Industry Updates from 2020 to 2027

Hydroxyapatite Market

Hydroxyapatite Market to Garner $3.65 Bn, Globally, By 2027 at 5.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Hydroxyapatite, the mineral form of calcium apatite, consists of one phosphate and one hydroxyl group.” — David Correa

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Hydroxyapatite Market by Type (Nano-sized, Micro-sized, and Greater than Micrometer) and Application (Orthopedic, Dental Care, Plastic Surgery, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global hydroxyapatite industry was estimated at $2.46 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $3.65 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-Increase in demand for bone transplants and bone grafting, rise in disposable income, and advancements in R&D fuel the growth of the global hydroxyapatite market. On the other hand, high cost of implants restrains the growth to some extent. However, innovations in product development are expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5106 The micro-sized segment to dominate by 2027-Based on type, the micro-sized segment contributed to more than half of the global hydroxyapatite market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2027, owing to the mounting demand for prosthetic surgeries and dental surgeries. The nano-sized segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 5.5% till 2027. This is due to the presence of its unique properties, such as the ability to chemically bond with bones and form no toxicity or inflammation after implants.The orthopedic segment to maintain the dominant share-Based on application, the orthopedic segment accounted for around two-fifths of the global hydroxyapatite market revenue in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2027. This is attributed to the increasing demand for hydroxyapatite in medical device coating for knee and hip surgeries. Simultaneously, the plastic surgery segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.6% throughout the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for hydroxyapatite in facial plastic surgeries.Get Purchase Enquiry Of This Report@North America garnered the major share in 2019 –Based on geography, North America generated the major share in 2019, holding around two-fifths of the global hydroxyapatite market. This is attributed to rise in demand for hydroxyapatite in ocular implants, non-integrated implants, and dental surgeries in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the study period. This is due to increase in disposable income of people in emerging countries, such as China and India, and new investments across Japan and China in advanced coating and material manufacturing.Key players in the industry-SofseraBerkeley Advanced BiomaterialsGranulab (M) Sdn Bhd.Cam BioceramicsZimmer BiometAps MaterialsFluidinovaCg Bio IncTaihei Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.Interested in Procuring this Report? visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hydroxyapatite-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

