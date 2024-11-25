Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market to Show Exponential Growth by 2030: Worldwide Value $87,322.40 Million

PORTLAND, HI, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the recent report released by Allied Market Research, the global transdermal drug delivery systems market size is predicted to grow to $87,322.40 million by 2030, having gained a value of $52,476.50 million in 2020, showcasing a considerable CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.Request Sample of the Report on: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/485 Recent Development in Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems MarketIn September, 2022, Corium, Inc., a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company, announced the launch of ADLARITY (donepezil transdermal system) in the U.S. for the treatment of patients with mild, moderate, or severe dementia of the Alzheimer's type.In November, 2023, DifGen Pharmaceuticals LLC announced the launch of its second complex Transdermal product, generic Buprenorphine Transdermal System (Gx to Butrans(R)) in the US market.Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/485 The global transdermal drug delivery systems market is categorized into various segments based on type, application, and region. It is offered in both tabular and graphical form, permitting an individual or a commercial organization to benefit perception into the highly profitable and swiftly expanding segments.By type, the passive segment accounted for the major market share in 2020, acquiring nearly three-fifths of the global transdermal drug delivery systems market revenue. On the other hand, the active segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.6% throughout the forecast period.By application, the analgesics segment garnered the major market share in 2020, holding around one-third of the global transdermal drug delivery systems market revenue. The motion sickness segment, simultaneously, would display the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the forecast period.For Procurement Information - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/485 By region, the market across North America dominates the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global transdermal drug delivery systems market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period. The Europe and LAMEA provinces are also studied in the report.The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the leading players in the global transdermal drug delivery systems market including Novartis AG, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc., Viatris Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Altaris, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Bayer AG, Purdue Pharma L.P., Johnson & Johnson, and Endo International Plc.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

