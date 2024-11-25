Taejun Ryu, CEO of Korean tech PR firm 'Team Cookie', won 'Rising Star' at the KPRA Awards

Taejun Ryu, CEO of Team Cookie (center), poses with Yuna Lee, President of Korea Public Relations Association (right) and In Shim, Honorary Chairman of Korea Public Relations Association (left) after receiving an award at the Korea PR Awards ceremony held

“Helping tech startups that have innovative technology but struggle with storytelling and brand marketing”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Team Cookie , a PR firm specializing in tech startups, announced on the 25th that its CEO Ryu Tae-joon won the “Rising Star” award at the 32nd KPRA Awards in 2024. This is the third time in the history of the award, and last year, Kim Sun-tae, the “Chungju Man,” won the same award.KPRA Awards is Korea's premier PR award ceremony, which was organized by the Korea Public Relations Association(Chairman Lee Yoo-na) in 1993. It recognizes outstanding domestic PR companies, people, and success stories once a year. Among them, the 'Rising Star' award recognizes PR practitioners under the age of 40 who have contributed and shown the most prominence in the field of public relations. In particular, the Rising Star is a special award established in 2022, and this year's winner is the third. Another special award, the "Hidden Hero Award," was presented to ‘Sean(Noh Seung-hwan)’, co-chair of the Seungil Hope Foundation, in recognition of his dedicated support for ALS patients. His appearance on stage added even more significance to the occasion.Team Cookie is a PR firm specializing in tech startups founded in 2022. It was co-founded by CEO Ryu Tae-joon, a former reporter for LG Electronics and CBS, who co-founded a SaaS startup, and CSO Lim Ki-tae, who worked as a brand manager for Samyang Group's 'Buldak' after working in the PR strategy office of Namyang Dairy. The company provides strategic PR for early-stage startups in the seed stage, IPO process, and domestic and foreign listed tech companies to help them gain recognition for their unique value.In particular, Team Cookie supports tech companies and startup investment ecosystems in each field, including Artificial intelligence AI, including generative AI and web3 games, security companies, legal tech, ed tech, enter tech, HR tech, fintech and marketing solutions, retail commerce platforms, and venture capital. In addition to serving as Vice President of the International Association for Artificial Intelligence Ethics(IAAE), Team Cookie was also awarded first place in the consultancy category at the PR Awards Asia-Pacific 2024, organized by Campaign, the world's leading communications publication.“We owe our honor at Korea's top PR awards to our wonderful partners,” said Ryu. ”We will continue to help tech startups with innovative technologies, but who have difficulty telling their stories and marketing their brands effectively, to successfully position themselves for IR, recruitment branding, and product promotion.”

