Visa Inc. Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Securities Class Action Lawsuit Pending Against the Company

Robbins LLP reminds investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) securities between November 16, 2023 and September 23, 2024. Visa operates one the largest digital payment platforms in the world.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Visa Inc. (V) Misled Investors Regarding its Monopolization of the Debt Market

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants materially misled investors as to the risk of damaging antitrust investigations being conducted by federal regulators, choosing to downplay the risk despite its high likelihood of manifesting. On September 24, 2024, these risks came to fruition, as the United States Department of Justice sued Visa in federal court for monopolizing the debit card payment processing market. On this news, Visa’s stock price fell $1.48, or 5.38%, to close at $26.03 per share on September 24, 2024.



What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Visa Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their application to the court by January 20, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

