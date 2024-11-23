RE: Interstate 91 Southbound mile marker 67 Hartland

BOTH LANES ARE NOW OPEN

I 91 southbound in the area of mile marker 67 in Hartland is down to one lane due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.