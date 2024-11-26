Author JK Worth Releases New Novels Set in the Heart of Montana

Experience Montana's past, present, and future in JK Worth's historical novels set in the heart of the Flathead Valley.

Through these stories, I aim to capture the heart of Old Montana and the enduring spirit of its people.” — JK Worth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- JK Worth, an author with a passion for both the mountains and the sea, has released three new novels that provide a look inside the essence of Old Montana. These three new novels capture Montana in different times and places, from the years 1906, 1953, and 2000. Each historical work of fiction showcases three separate towns in Northwest Montana. You’ll discover and maybe relive the people and places of Hungry Horse, Columbia Falls, Whitefish, Kalispell, and Bigork in these novels.In all three novels, you’ll encounter familiar faces and places throughout the Flathead Valley, bringing the rich tapestry of this region to life.Book 1:The Hungry HorseThe Hungry Horse transports you to the early 1950s, a time when ambition and greed intertwine against the backdrop of the dam and aluminum plant in a small town. Loosely inspired by real events, this tale reveals a hidden gold vein in Teakettle Mountain that the workers never knew existed. For thirty long years, this treasure lies concealed while the three brothers who own the plant are consumed by avarice. When their conscience finally awakens, 700 unsuspecting workers find themselves instant millionaires as the plant is sold and their original profit-sharing plan is honored. But the windfall nearly tears the town apart, leading to a spiritual revival that promises to restore faith and hope in the most unexpected ways.Book 2:Columbia FallsColumbia Falls unfolds in the early 2000s amidst the stunning landscapes of Polebridge, Columbia Falls, and the Flathead Valley. This gripping narrative follows two neighboring families—one steeped in five generations of Montana roots, the other hailing from the progressive streets of Berkeley, California. As a disaster strikes, these seemingly opposite families are forced to unite for survival. Through their struggles, they discover that beneath their differences lie shared values and a common humanity. This deep dive into the complexities of modern America serves as a healing balm for our often fractured society.Book 3:The Kootenai LodgeThe Kootenai Lodge takes you back to the glamorous days of the Gilded Age, from 1906 to 1955, where the opulent playground of Bigfork, Montana, meets the bustling energy of New York City. In this enchanting story, humorous and heartwarming episodes abound, captivating readers who crave romance, history, and thrilling mysteries. Follow the family that built this summer retreat on Swan Lake and explore the extravagant lives of the "Captains of Industry" who shaped our nation and Montana. Told through the eyes of a German servant girl who arrives in America with dreams of her own, this narrative reveals her journey through the diverse cultures of Manhattan and Montana as she ultimately finds her place in both worlds.About the Author:JK Worth is a passionate storyteller who splits time between the majestic landscapes of Montana and the open waters of the Gulf and Atlantic. After dedicating thirty years to raising three wonderful children in Northwest Montana, JK now enjoys life aboard the yacht "Big Sky," cruising between Orange Beach, Alabama, the Florida Keys, and the Bahama Islands. With a deep appreciation for adventure and a rich imagination, JK channels these experiences into compelling narratives that captivate readers.Availability:All three books, "The Hungry Horse," "The Kootenai Lodge," and "Columbia Falls," are available on Amazon and through major book retailers and online platforms.Contact Information:For more information, interviews, or inquiries, please contact:

