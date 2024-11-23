New U Life Achieves Significant Legal Victory: Awakend’s Appeal Dismissed, Lawyers Withdraw

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

New U Life Corporation, a leader in innovative hormone health and wellness solutions, proudly announces a critical legal victory in its ongoing litigation with Awakend, LLC. A court has dismissed Awakend’s appeal challenging a prior fee award, marking a decisive step in the resolution of this dispute. Although Awakend’s appeal has been dismissed, Awakend must still pay New U Life’s costs on appeal. "We are really happy with the outcome of this ruling. It underscores our commitment to ethical business operations and protecting the future for each and every New U Life distributor." said Alexy Goldstein, the Founder and CEO of New U Life.

This decision underscores the strength of New U Life’s legal position and reaffirms the company’s commitment to protecting its reputation and the interests of its community. The dismissal of the appeal validates the original court ruling, which awarded significant legal fees to New U Life in recognition of the baseless nature of two of Awakend’s causes of action. Adding to the momentum, Awakend’s legal team has officially moved to withdraw from the case.

New U Life continues to pursue its own appeal to knock out the remaining portion of Awakend’s case and recover additional attorneys’ fees.

New U Life Corporation remains steadfast in its commitment to providing high-quality wellness products and conducting business with the utmost integrity. The company believes that this legal outcome reinforces its dedication to defending against unjust claims and upholding its strong reputation in the industry.

