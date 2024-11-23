Discover the PUSS (PussFi) Listing on XT

SINGAPORE, Nov. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that PUSS (PussFi) will be listed on XT Exchange. The PUSS/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone (Web 3.0). Please take note of the following go-live schedule:

Deposit : 10:00 on November 24, 2024 (UTC)

: 10:00 on November 24, 2024 (UTC) Trading : 10:00 on November 25, 2024 (UTC)

: 10:00 on November 25, 2024 (UTC) Withdrawal: 10:00 on November 26, 2024 (UTC)







About PUSS (PussFi)

PUSS is the native utility token of the PussFi Ecosystem, which is a core part of the blockchain-based social media giant, Steemit. As a memecoin with practical use, $PUSS empowers Steemit bloggers to enhance their blogging rewards and access exclusive features within the platform.

By integrating $PUSS into their activities, users can enjoy increased visibility, maximize engagement, and unlock the full potential of Steemit’s vibrant ecosystem. This utility-driven memecoin bridges the gap between fun and functionality, making it a valuable addition to the Web 3.0 landscape.

The listing of PUSS on XT Exchange marks a significant milestone for the PussFi community, offering exposure to a broader audience and expanding its reach within the global cryptocurrency space. XT Exchange’s support for innovative projects like PUSS reinforces its commitment to empowering Web 3.0 ecosystems and facilitating seamless trading experiences for its users.

Website: https://puss.meme/

Blockchain Browser: https://tronscan.org/#/token20/TX5eXdf8458bZ77fk8xdvUgiQmC3L93iv7

Whitepaper Link: https://puss.meme/whitepaper.pdf

X: https://x.com/pussmemecoin

Discord: https://discord.gg/hmNrvrc2Ha

Telegram: https://t.me/pusscoinofficial

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves nearly 8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our comprehensive trading platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs. XT.COM crypto exchange supports a rich variety of trading, such as spot trading , margin trading , and futures trading together with an aggregated NFT marketplace . Our platform strives to cater to our large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

Website: xt.com

X: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Listing@xt.com

PUSS (PussFi)

puss@puss.meme

