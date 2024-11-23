Discover the DVL (Develad) Listing on XT

SINGAPORE, Nov. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are honored to announce that DVL (Develad) will soon be listed on XT Exchange. The DVL/USDT trading pair will be available in the Main Zone (WEB 3.0). Stay tuned for the official schedule for deposits, trading, and withdrawals.





About DVL (Develad)

Develad Token (DVL) serves as the foundational digital asset of the Develad ecosystem, with a mission to revolutionize the sports industry. By harnessing the power of AR (Augmented Reality), VR (Virtual Reality), and MR (Mixed Reality) technologies, DVL transforms sports experiences into something truly unique and interactive.

Develad also empowers its users by rewarding content creators and offering governance opportunities, fostering a vibrant, inclusive community that drives the platform forward.

The listing of DVL on XT Exchange provides a tremendous opportunity for the Develad ecosystem to reach a global audience, expand its community, and further its mission of redefining the sports world. XT Exchange is proud to support innovative projects like DVL, enhancing accessibility for users and reinforcing the exchange’s commitment to fostering the growth of Web 3.0 ecosystems.

Website: https://dvltoken.com

Blockchain Browser: https://bscscan.com/address/0x0D1912B57F657299E745F73A3B8B14f0dcA6e16D

Whitepaper Link: https://dvltoken.com/DVL1.0.pdf

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves nearly 8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our comprehensive trading platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs. XT.COM crypto exchange supports a rich variety of trading, such as spot trading , margin trading , and futures trading together with an aggregated NFT marketplace . Our platform strives to cater to our large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

Website: xt.com

X: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Listing@xt.com

DVL (Develad)

keremdeveci@develad.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT Exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1ee5f1f-cc89-4ac2-9aa9-b77f86fc8f43

DVL (Develad) Listing on XT DVL (Develad) Listing on XT

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.