Discover the VP (Vortex Protocol) Listing on XT

SINGAPORE, Nov. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are excited to announce that VP (Vortex Protocol) will be listed on XT Exchange. The VP/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone (Web 3.0). Please take note of the following go-live schedule:

Deposit : 06:00 on November 23, 2024 (UTC)

: 06:00 on November 23, 2024 (UTC) Trading : 06:00 on November 24, 2024 (UTC)

: 06:00 on November 24, 2024 (UTC) Withdrawal: 06:00 on November 25, 2024 (UTC)







About VP (Vortex Protocol)

VP is the indispensable token of the Torah ecosystem, aiming to revolutionize traditional cloud storage by integrating blockchain technology with low-carbon, energy-efficient infrastructure. VP serves as the carrier of Torah’s ecological value, facilitating value transfer within the entire ecosystem while supporting users with:

Ownership proof in Torah’s low-carbon resource contribution incentive program.

Equity participation in listed companies.

Contributions to new infrastructure and Torah pool storage systems.



By emphasizing energy-saving and environmentally friendly practices, VP plays a key role in fostering a healthier, more sustainable blockchain ecosystem. Its multi-faceted utility ensures the continued development of the Torah ecosystem with high potential and practical value.

The listing of VP on XT Exchange presents a significant milestone for the Vortex Protocol, opening up opportunities for global adoption and expanding its user base. XT Exchange is proud to support groundbreaking projects like VP, furthering its commitment to fostering the growth of Web 3.0 ecosystems and enhancing accessibility for its users.

Website: https://torah.ink

Blockchain Browser: https://polygonscan.com/token/0xf46CB10e8c5FB9368bbF497A3176b80c0AF66d44

Whitepaper Link: https://torah.ink/Torah%20White%20Paper%20v1.1.pdf

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves 7.8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our comprehensive trading platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs. XT.COM crypto exchange supports a rich variety of trading, such as spot trading , margin trading , and futures trading together with an aggregated NFT marketplace . Our platform strives to cater to our large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

Website: xt.com

X: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

