PHILIPPINES, November 23 - Press Release

November 23, 2024 Villanueva leads groundbreaking of Bocaue Museum and Cultural Hub In a historic step towards preserving the cultural heritage of Bocaue, Bulacan, Senator Joel Villanueva led the groundbreaking ceremony for the Bocaue Museum and Cultural Hub on Friday, November 22, 2024. The project, which promises to serve as a beacon of history and inspiration, will feature a museum, art center, performance arts space, and history hub, all aimed at fostering a deeper connection with the town's vibrant past. "This has been my sister's dream, and now it has finally come into reality," Senator Villanueva said, referring to the late Mayor Joni Villanueva, whose vision to create a cultural hub for the town was tragically left unfulfilled due to her untimely passing. "Ang proyekto pong ito ay alay natin sa bawat Bocaueño na maipagmalaki ang malalim na kultura at kasaysayan ng ating minamahal na bayan," he added. The Casa de Municipal de Bocaue, one of the town's oldest structures, will serve as the location for the new cultural hub. Originally built in the 18th century, the Casa de Municipal served as the town's municipal building for centuries, undergoing numerous architectural changes over time to accommodate the evolving needs of the local government. After the construction of a new municipal building in 2010, the old structure was repurposed as the site for the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Bocaue. The late Mayor Joni Villanueva first proposed transforming the historical building into a museum and library in 2018, a vision which was unfortunately delayed following her passing in 2020. In 2023, Senator Joel Villanueva, together with Bocaue Mayor Jonjon Villanueva and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, pushed for the development of the Bocaue Cultural Museum and Hub to continue the legacy of their late sister. The Senator, who secured a Php 45 million funding allocation from the 2024 General Appropriations Act for the project, emphasized the importance of celebrating Bocaue's history and culture. "This museum and cultural hub will serve not only as a testament to the town's past but also as a source of inspiration for future generations of Bocaueños," the Bulakenyo senator said. The Bocaue Museum and Cultural Hub is set to become a key educational and cultural landmark for the region, providing a space for local artists and performers to showcase their talents and for visitors to explore the town's history.

