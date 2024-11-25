Submit Release
Sick New World Festival Set to Energize Las Vegas Festival Grounds

Join the musical mayhem at the Sick New World Festival, shaking the Las Vegas Festival Grounds with rock and metal legends on April 12, 2025

ASHBURN, DC, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sick New World Festival is set to take over the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on April 12, 2025. This highly anticipated event will bring together top artists and a notable venue for music lovers of all genres.

The festival will feature performances by some of the biggest names in the music industry. Attendees can expect a diverse range of music, including rock, pop, hip hop, and electronic, ensuring a variety of musical experiences.

The festival grounds will be transformed into a vibrant and immersive world, complete with art installations, food vendors, and interactive activities. The event will also include surprise performances and special guest appearances throughout the day. It is designed to provide a unique and engaging experience for all attendees.

Tickets for the Sick New World Festival are now available through “Las Vegas Shows.”

