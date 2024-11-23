COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Undeclared Wheat
- Company Name:
- Sugar Foods
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips Santa Fe Style
Company Announcement
Sugar Foods is recalling 3.5 ounce pouches of Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips Santa Fe Style with UPC Code 7 87359 17504 6 and Best By Date June 20, 2025 due to a contamination of undeclared wheat allergen. People who have a wheat allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.
On November 19, 2024, the firm was contacted by a consumer stating the pouches contained Crispy Onions instead of the Tortilla Strips. The Crispy Onion Strips contains wheat which is not listed on the label for the Tortilla Strips. No illnesses have been reported to date.
Product affected is:
Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips Santa Fe Style, 3.5 ounce pouch UPC Code 7 87359 17504 6, Best By Date June 20, 2025
The Best By Date is found on the back of the pouch above the UPC code. For ease of identification, please see photo of the packaging below.
The product was distributed between September 30, 2024 and November 11, 2024. The product is packaged in stand-up resealable pouches and was shipped to distribution centers in: AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, MD, ME, MI, MN, NC, NJ, OH, OR, PA, TX, UT, VA, and WA.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact Consumer Care Department at Customerfeedback@sugarfoods.com, 332-240-6676 Monday – Friday 9am-5pm EST.