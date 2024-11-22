When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: November 22, 2024 FDA Publish Date: November 22, 2024 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary

Pet Food Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Salmonella Contamination Company Name: Gaines Pet Treats LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Gaines Pet Treats LLC, of Birmingham, AL is voluntarily recalling 204, 5-ounce bags of "Gaines Family Farmstead Chicken Chips" treats for dogs due to the possibility of Salmonella contamination.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the product and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

The recalled "Gaines Family Farmstead Chicken Chips" were distributed through online retailers and into several small independent pet retailers in Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

The product comes in a 5-ounce bag marked on the back side with lot number 20061124 and an expiration date of 12/11/25. This is the only lot number identified as potentially contaminated, no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem and Gaines has made every effort possible to recover the potentially contaminated products.

The potential for contamination was noted after a third party tested and identified contamination in a related, unreleased lot of the same product.

Consumers who have purchased 5-ounce bags of “Gaines Family Farmstead Chicken Chips” stamped with lot 20061124, should cease using them and may contact Gaines at Recall@GainesFamilyFarmstead.com for an immediate refund or replacement.