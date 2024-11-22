Canada Post strike threatens to impact healthcare charity, and patients, this holiday season

Mail disruption could hurt donations to healthcare foundation and affect its ability to support future healthcare advancements in Southern Alberta.

Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calgary Health Foundation, a Calgary-based nonprofit which raises money for healthcare excellence, is being forced to adapt during its busiest fundraising period in response to the ongoing Canada Post strike. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers strike, starting one week ago today, means disruptions to mail, including the mailing of the Foundation’s most significant fundraising drive of the year, their ‘More Firsts’ holiday appeal.

The appeal, which features the emotional story about the impact Foundation donors have had on one grateful Calgarian, is waiting at Canada Post processing centres to be mailed out to over 40,000 households this season.

Sandy, a grateful patient and Calgary Health Foundation supporter whose story is featured in the appeal, had a medical emergency in 2023 that resulted in her being rushed to Rockyview General Hospital. Sandy spent 15 critical days in Rockyview’s Intensive Care Unit due to kidney failure and medication toxicity.

“I almost didn’t make it,” Sandy remembers. “Thankfully, I had an incredible healthcare team looking after me. Caring and concerned community members were a huge part of the reason the team was able to save my life.”

Last year, Calgary Health Foundation’s holiday appeal brought in over $250,000, an amount that accounts for a significant portion of its year-end fundraising. Without knowing how long the strike will last or what impact it will have on its operations, the Foundation is preparing for a substantial drop in donations.

“As a registered charity committed to championing healthcare in Southern Alberta, we rely on the support of donors to bring to life the projects we commit to. The recent mail interruption limits our donors’ ability to give back to medical innovation and ensure we can continue to offer more healthcare firsts to patients. While this disruption affects traditional ways of giving, we still have many ways for donors to give. We encourage everyone to please call us, visit our website, or reach out for alternative ways to contribute.” Murray Sigler, President & CEO, Calgary Health Foundation.

Calgary Health Foundation is currently committed to projects and programs advancing healthcare in the areas of, but not limited to, women’s health initiatives, endoscopic spine and breast cancer surgery, interventional radiology, minimally invasive heart surgery, Parkinson’s disease, Indigenous healthcare, mental health impatient treatment, and eating disorder programming.

Donor gifts to Calgary Health Foundation help ensure Calgary remains a world-class hub of medical care and continues to attract the best healthcare professionals, purchase the latest cutting-edge equipment and technology, and offer superior programs so patients can heal faster and enjoy more firsts with their families.

Donors can still give the gift of health this holiday season through on-line, phone and in-person donations. Donations received by December 31st will be issued a 2024 tax receipt. To donate, go to givehealth.ca/holidayhelp.

FAST FACTS

About Calgary Health Foundation

Calgary Health Foundation is a community-based charity raising funds to advance healthcare across our city. We find opportunities to invest in excellence across the entire healthcare system and offer more firsts for care providers and patients, all to enhance outcomes and improve lives. calgaryhealthfoundation.ca

How people can give to heath

Online donations can be made by going to givehealth.ca/holidayhelp.

can be made by going to givehealth.ca/holidayhelp. Phone donations can be made by calling our office at 403-943-0615.

can be made by calling our office at 403-943-0615. In-person donations (by cash or cheque) can be made Monday-Friday between 8:00am-4:00pm at the Calgary Health Foundation head office at 800-11012 Macleod Trail (Southcentre Executive Tower).

Alternatively, donors can call Calgary Health Foundation at 403-943-0615 to make alternative arrangements.

Shannon MacMillan Director, Communications | Calgary Health Foundation 403.472.9573 shannon.macmillan@calgaryhealthfoundation.ca

