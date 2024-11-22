Submit Release
NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Wrap Technologies, Inc.

WISE, Va., Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Wrap Technologies, Inc. that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “Wrap Technologies Unveils Go-Forward Strategy, Pioneering End-to-End Public Safety and Defense Solutions with New Virginia Facility” issued on November 22, 2024, over GlobeNewswire.


