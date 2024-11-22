Portillo’s Inc. to Participate in Three Investor Conferences

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portillo’s Inc. (Nasdaq: PTLO) (“Portillo’s” or “The Company”), the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, today announced that CEO Michael Osanloo and CFO Michelle Hook will appear at the following investor conferences:

On Tuesday, November 26, 2024, CEO Michael Osanloo and CFO Michelle Hook will present at Furey Research Partners Hidden Gems Conference at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A copy of the presentation to be used will be made available at investors.portillos.com.



at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A copy of the presentation to be used will be made available at investors.portillos.com. On Tuesday, December 3, 2024, CFO Michelle Hook will host a fireside chat at Morgan Stanley’s Global Consumer & Retail Conference at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will also host in-person investor meetings during the conference.



at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will also host in-person investor meetings during the conference. On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, CEO Michael Osanloo and CFO Michelle Hook will present at 2025 ICR Conference at 11:00am Eastern Time. A copy of the presentation to be used will be made available at investors.portillos.com. The Company will also host in-person investor meetings and media meetings during the conference.



About Portillo’s

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo’s hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called “The Dog House.” Since, Portillo’s (NASDAQ: PTLO) has grown to more than 85 restaurants across ten states. Portillo’s is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake. Download the Portillo’s App for iOS or Android or visit the Portillo’s website to order ahead and get the best dill on these bun-believably delicious Chicago-style favorites and more. Portillo’s also ships food to all 50 states via its website.

Investor Contact:

Investors@portillos.com

Media Contact:

ICR, Inc.

PortillosPR@icrinc.com

