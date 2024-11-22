Governor Abbott Reappoints Mann, Tocker To Texas State Library And Archives Commission

TEXAS, November 22 - November 22, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Arthur Mann and Darryl Tocker to the Texas State Library and Archives Commission for terms set to expire on September 28, 2029. The Commission serves Texans in four key mission areas: archives management and historical preservation; support for libraries and learning; access to public records; and reading and literacy services.

Arthur Mann of Hillsboro is retired. Previously, he was an administrator of the Hillsboro Economic Development Corporation. He is a board member of the Hill County Go Texas Scholarship Committee and member of the Texas Economic Development Council and Covington United Methodist Church. He is former president of the Hill College Century Club and former volunteer with the Hillsboro Independent School District Education Foundation and the Hillsboro Lions Club. He has served as a gubernatorial appointee on the Texas State Library and Archives Commission since 2018. Mann received a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Sam Houston State University.

Darryl Tocker of Austin is executive director of the Tocker Foundation, which supports rural public libraries. He is a member of the American Library Association, Texas Library Association, and Philanthropy Southwest. Additionally, he is a board member of the Texas Book Festival and an advisory board member of The University of Texas at Austin (UT) School of Information and the University of North Texas Libraries. He has served as a gubernatorial appointee on the Texas State Library and Archives Commission since 2018, and he serves as the Commission’s liaison to the Texas Library and Archives Foundation. Tocker received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from UT Austin.