Inslee statement on extreme weather impacts around Washington

WASHINGTON, November 22 - Gov. Jay Inslee released the following statement in response to the impacts of the "bomb cyclone" event that caused widespread damage and power outages around the state this week.

“Trudi and I are thinking about the Washingtonians impacted by this week’s cyclone storm, especially the families of the two people who have been killed. We’re grateful for the utility workers doing everything to address damage and restore peoples’ power.

“State agencies are closely monitoring the storm’s impacts. It may be weeks before we can determine the full impact in terms of dollars. Once local governments are able to assess damages, we’ll know whether we will be able to seek federal assistance. In the meantime, our emergency management teams are always on standby to assist local governments who request help.”