Nature Lion and Shyne Coffee Give A Free Year's Supply of Mushroom Coffee to Thousands of Individuals

BRANTFORD, ON, CANADA, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nature Lion and Shyne Coffee are excited to give away a free year's supply of mushroom coffee to thousands of people who share mushroom pictures on Instagram. The giveaway has no end date, and a new winner is chosen randomly every time we receive 100 valid contest entries.

An offer like this has never been seen before, and it's already making waves on social media.

Each winner will receive a free year's supply of mushroom-infused coffee courtesy of Nature Lion and Shyne Coffee. The winners get 24 packs of our three unique blends: lion's mane, chaga and turkey tail—a total prize valued at $588, which includes free shipping anywhere in Canada & The USA.

This free coffee giveaway aims to raise awareness about our mushroom company's desire to help humanity eat more healthy, nutrient-dense foods.

To enter the "Shroomagedden" giveaway, entries must have an Instagram account and be following @naturelioninc, where they can find a pinned post with details on how to enter. All it takes is for a person to post with their best mushroom pic, and they will be entered into the draw where they could be randomly selected to win a year's supply of Shyne's famous fungi-infused coffee.

Find the details by visiting the @naturelioninc Instagram account and viewing the "Shroomagedden" post at the top of the company profile.

With this promotion Nature Lion aims to highlight the benefits of mushrooms by sparking more inspirational conversations on social media that inspire people to live healthier. This is the kind of positive and healthy behaviour that the company wishes to reinforce.

This one-of-a-kind promotion is already helping people get a free year's supply of coffee. The promotion, which is never-ending, allows entries to be rolled over to future draws, giving people an ever-lasting chance to win.

Coffee, paired with adaptogen mushrooms, is lower in caffeine by about 50% when compared to regular coffee. A easy choice for people who want to lower their caffeine intake. Shyne has helped thousands of coffee drinkers stay energized while reducing their daily caffeine intake.

Nature Lion currently manufactures three blends of functional mushroom coffee. These blends combine organic instant coffee, vegan-friendly milk and extracts of mushrooms like lion's mane, chaga and turkey tail.

Our Lion's Mane coffee is a tasty blend of organic ingredients. Made with the best quality instant coffee (in the world), cashew milk powder, maple sugar (a Canadian twist) and lion's mane mushroom extract.

Lion's mane, growing in popularity, has started to go mainstream and quickly became the company's best-selling mushroom coffee blend.

The Chaga coffee blend contains our world-famous instant coffee combined with coconut milk powder, maple sugar and chaga mushroom extract—a mixture of ingredients guaranteed to provide your body with long-lasting energy.

Turkey Tail Coffee is the newest mushroom-infused blend to hit the shelves in 2024. It pairs a classic medium-roast coffee, cashew milk powder, maple sugar, cardamom powder (a delightful flavour) and turkey tail extract.

When taken daily, turkey tail can act as a prebiotic and promote the growth of healthy gut bacteria, which can significantly impact overall health.

All three of Shyne's fungi coffee blends are designed to deliver a potent dose of mushrooms while still appealing to the taste buds.

The mushroom company Nature Lion was formed in 2020, initially specializing in manufacturing home cultivation kits for mushrooms. We have been quickly advancing our fungi business into a one-stop shop for anything mushroom-related.

The Everything Mushroom store features a wide range of unique mushroom products that help people realize the benefits of mushrooms first-hand. All the products are carefully curated in Canada and the US from industry-leading mushroom brands focusing on quality first.

The mushroom supplement industry is growing by leaps and bounds. The market anticipates a 5.5% CAGR (growth) over the next 5 years. The value of this industry is currently $4.4 billion, with plenty of upside potential. Investors looking for mushroom companies to invest in are reported to be in contact with the company already.

Leveraging a growth industry, the company plans to make mushrooms even more mainstream in 2025. By offering a wide range of unique products, they have positioned themselves to become one of North America's most visited mushroom websites, where people can shop for anything mushroom-related.

The company aims to take a bite out of the multi-billion dollar coffee industry through education and by raising awareness on news platforms, social media, and YouTube. In 2025 they will advance their social media marketing to include more UGC content, starting with videos from the winners of this ever-lasting coffee giveaway.

As 2025 begins, the roll-out of new marketing techniques will set the stage for Shyne to become the best-selling mushroom blend. As the product becomes a household staple and a leading name brand, the manufacturing processes will be upgraded to meet the demand, allowing us to continue running this never-ending coffee deal.

Another thing planned for next year is the release of a long-anticipated mushroom cacao drink that will excite people's senses. There are also plans for mushrooms + matcha, and news is expected to be released in Q1-2025. The company urges you to follow on social media and join in on the fungi-inspired fun.

Due to the viral nature of this contest, it is anticipated to have a large number of participants, which will also mean a lot of winners. Each winner will receive a package worth $588 that includes 24 packs of Shyne coffee products. That's enough fungi for an entire year.

As a small business, we aim to grow our company to be the best-known for its mushroom coffees and healthy mushroom products. However, the company reserves the right, but will not be obligated to, cap the total winners of this never-ending giveaway at a certain number that makes sense for our business.

There is no plan to use these contest caps on this never-ending giveaway, but we reserve the right to do so and also to reverse caps if required.

Top 3 Reasons We Make Shyne Lion's Mane Coffee

Legal Disclaimer:

