9-Year Old Rare Blood Disorder Survivor Meets Lifesaving Donor at Gift of Life Marrow Registry Gala

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gift of Life Marrow Registry, a Boca Raton-based blood stem cell and bone marrow registry, held its One Huge Night Miami Gala on Monday, November 18, 2024 at Queen Miami Beach in Miami Beach, Fla. The annual event served to recognize the heroic volunteer transplant donors in Gift of Life’s registry and raise much-needed funds for the organization’s efforts to cure blood cancer, sickle cell, and inherited immune disorders.

The event featured a poignant first meeting between lifesaving donor Sara Wells and her young transplant recipient, 9-year-old Natalie Hughes of Greenville, Miss. The pair was introduced by Former Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

In 2020, when Natalie was only five years old, her parents noticed unusual and extensive bruising. Concerned, they consulted a physician, who diagnosed her with aplastic anemia, a rare but severe blood disorder characterized by the bone marrow's inability to produce sufficient blood cells. The devastating news worried her family as they wondered if there was a cure, but the community rallied to offer support.

“School classmates sent me cards and fun stuff to do while I was in the hospital for treatment,” said Natalie. “I had a lot of people praying for me.”

Thankfully, Wells, a 25-year-old retail worker from Roselle Park, N.J., had joined Gift of Life’s registry at a campus drive while attending New Jersey Institute of Technology in 2018. When she was contacted by Gift of Life about being a match for Natalie, she was excited to help and grateful that Gift of Life was able to answer all of her questions about the process.

“My mom is a cancer survivor, and I grew up alongside a friend who battled leukemia for years,” said Wells. “The donation experience was incredibly rewarding, knowing that I was giving someone a second chance at life.”

With her father by her side, Natalie was excited for the chance to meet and greet Wells personally.

“Thank you for donating to me,” said Natalie. “You are an amazing person.”

During the gala, Gift of Life presented Cuban-American musician and producer Emilio Estefan, Jr., with the prestigious Community Impact Award, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the community and a commitment to making a difference in the lives of others. City of Miami Beach Vice Mayor Alex Fernandez and Boucher Brothers were also recognized for their support and advocacy.

Key event participants included City of Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner, Former Mayor Dan Gelber and Police Chief Wayne Jones. Serving as Honorary Gala Chairs were internationally renowned artist Romero Britto and Bill and Alexandra Roedy and the Gala Chairs were Shani Alexander, Marisa Galbut, Robin Schwartz Jacobs, Carla Probus and Liza Samuel.

The gala was emceed by WPLG-TV Local 10 Anchor/Reporter Louis Aguirre for the third year in a row.

9-year-old transplant recipient meets lifesaving marrow donor Heroic marrow donor Sara Wells met her transplant recipient, 9-year-old Natalie Hughes, at the One Huge Night Miami Gala on November 18, 2024 at Queen Miami Beach in Miami Beach, Fla.

