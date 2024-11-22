Bojangles’ Restaurants Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

On March 12, 2024, Bojangles’ Restaurants, Inc. (“Bojangles”) detected suspicious activity on its computer network, indicating a data breach. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, Bojangles determined that cybercriminals infiltrated its inadequately secured computer environment and thereby gained access to its data files between February 19, 2024 through March 12, 2024. The investigation further determined that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals accessed and copied files containing the sensitive personal information of tens of thousands of individuals. The information exposed in the data breach includes, but is not limited to:

Names

Social Security numbers

Driver’s license numbers

Government issued ID card numbers

Financial account information

Medical information

Health insurance information



As a result of the data breach, these individuals’ personal and highly sensitive information may be in the hands of cybercriminals who can place the information for sale on the dark web or use the information to perpetrate identity theft.

